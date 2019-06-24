Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety

Anxiety can be an overwhelming feeling at times and can often paralyze us. We may not be able to do anything, and sometimes there is little that can bring our hearts and minds back to a peaceful state.

While we should do what we can to eliminate various stressful situations, we should also bolster our efforts by asking God for help. When we do so, it helps us relinquish some of the anxiety we may have, realizing that the world doesn’t rest on our shoulders. In fact, the world rests on God’s shoulders and we can feel some relief in that simple fact.

Below is an excerpt from Psalm 86 that can be prayed when in such a situation, crying out to God for help when the anxieties of this world threaten to overwhelm us.

Incline your ear, Lord, and answer me,

for I am poor and oppressed.

Preserve my life, for I am devoted;

ave your servant who trusts in you.

You are my God; be gracious to me, Lord;

to you I call all the day.

Gladden the soul of your servant;

to you, Lord, I lift up my soul.

Lord, you are good and forgiving,

most merciful to all who call on you.

Lord, hear my prayer;

listen to my cry for help.

On the day of my distress I call to you,

for you will answer me. I will praise you with all my heart,

glorify your name forever, Lord my God.

Your mercy to me is great;

you have rescued me from the depths of Sheol.

O God, the arrogant have risen against me;

a ruthless band has sought my life;

to you they pay no heed.

But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God,

slow to anger, abounding in mercy and truth.

Turn to me, be gracious to me;

give your strength to your servant;

save the son of your handmaid.

Give me a sign of your favor:

make my enemies see, to their confusion,

that you, Lord, help and comfort me.