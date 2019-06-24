More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety

ANXIETY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 24, 2019

Cry out to God and ask for his help to bring peace back into your life.

Anxiety can be an overwhelming feeling at times and can often paralyze us. We may not be able to do anything, and sometimes there is little that can bring our hearts and minds back to a peaceful state.

While we should do what we can to eliminate various stressful situations, we should also bolster our efforts by asking God for help. When we do so, it helps us relinquish some of the anxiety we may have, realizing that the world doesn’t rest on our shoulders. In fact, the world rests on God’s shoulders and we can feel some relief in that simple fact.

Below is an excerpt from Psalm 86 that can be prayed when in such a situation, crying out to God for help when the anxieties of this world threaten to overwhelm us.

Incline your ear, Lord, and answer me,
for I am poor and oppressed.
Preserve my life, for I am devoted;
ave your servant who trusts in you.
You are my God; be gracious to me, Lord;
to you I call all the day.
Gladden the soul of your servant;
to you, Lord, I lift up my soul.
Lord, you are good and forgiving,
most merciful to all who call on you.
Lord, hear my prayer;
listen to my cry for help.
On the day of my distress I call to you,
for you will answer me.

I will praise you with all my heart,
glorify your name forever, Lord my God.
Your mercy to me is great;
you have rescued me from the depths of Sheol.
O God, the arrogant have risen against me;
a ruthless band has sought my life;
to you they pay no heed.
But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God,
slow to anger, abounding in mercy and truth.
Turn to me, be gracious to me;
give your strength to your servant;
save the son of your handmaid.
Give me a sign of your favor:
make my enemies see, to their confusion,
that you, Lord, help and comfort me.

Read more:
Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
Read more:
The best cure for anxiety: The “surrender prayer”
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  6. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years …
  11. Cecilia Zinicola and Matthew Green
    5 Red flags in a dating relationship
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW