More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Inspiring Stories

This one song is helping a non-verbal boy find his voice

DANIEL BRUNDIDGE
Sheletta Brundidge | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jun 24, 2019

Thanks to his older siblings singing "Old Town Road," a four-year-old is finding a way to communicate.

When parents have a child who is non-verbal, they hang on to every single word their child utters. Trying to determine the thoughts, needs, and emotions of their offspring can be very frustrating for both the child and the parents. So when Sheletta and Shawn Brundidge heard their child murmur the words to a song, his mom made sure she captured the moving moment on video.

The Brundidges are parents to four children: Andrew, 12, Brandon, 6, Cameron, 5, and Daniel, 4. Their three youngest kids have all been diagnosed with autism, but Daniel doesn’t appear to be as responsive to therapy as his older siblings. The result is that he is practically non-verbal, managing three-word phrases such as “I want bottle,” at the most.

“We say sometimes he’s here but he’s not present,” mom, Sheletta, explained to Yahoo Lifestyle.

But thanks to his siblings, Daniel may have found a new way to communicate. In most families, younger children love to mimic their bigger brothers or sisters, and although Daniel may have autism, he still looks to his siblings for inspiration. Over the last few months singer Lil Nas X’s song Old Town Road has been proving a family hit. While Daniel’s older siblings have been singing away to the catchy tune, the four-year-old seems to have taken it all in. When he and his mom were having a quiet time in the kitchen, much to his mom’s delight and surprise, she found her son humming along to the tune. As she posted on Twitter: “Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own.

Naturally on hearing these new words, Sheletta “lost it.”

“For him not to be taught something by a professional, but to hear it, absorb it and recall it all on his own, that lets us know he’s ready,” she explained. “And we’ve been speaking the wrong language. He just needs us to speak his language, and his language is music.”

The video of Daniel singing along has been shared over a million times now, and demonstrates once more the miracle of music. Hopefully Daniel’s therapists can incorporate this type of emulation into his therapy sessions which could help the young songster find his voice. Of course this might mean that his big brothers and sister have to start coming out with some different hit songs, but they’ll probably be happy to oblige.

Read more:
Blind and partially paralyzed, he went to World Youth Day with a mission
Read more:
My autistic son can’t talk, but God still speaks through him

 

 

 

Tags:
Health and WellnessMusic
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Was this bilocating priest caught on camera at Padre Pio’s …
  6. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    This Eucharistic miracle continues to draw pilgrims 770 years …
  11. Cecilia Zinicola and Matthew Green
    5 Red flags in a dating relationship
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW