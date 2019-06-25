More from Aleteia

Unite your heart to Jesus’ heart with this short prayer

Philip Kosloski | Jun 25, 2019

Above all things, Jesus wants to enter into our lives through the doorway of our heart.

Often when we seek to dedicate our lives to God, we think first of the various external habits that need to change. While this can be a good first step in the right direction, God prefers that we start with the root of it all: our heart.

It is our heart that guides the motivation of our activities and influences not only our actions, but also our thoughts and words. The Psalmist put it most eloquently, “For you do not desire sacrifice or I would give it; a burnt offering you would not accept. My sacrifice, O God, is a contrite spirit; a contrite, humbled heart, O God, you will not scorn” (Psalm 51:18-19).

One way to begin this transformation of the heart is to consecrate it to God. This can be done any number of ways, but for starters, here is a short prayer that can be prayed daily for this intention. The effects may not be immediately evident, but in time you will notice how a contrite heart will greatly impact the rest of your life.

O Sacred Heart of Jesus, filled with infinite love, broken by my ingratitude, pierced by my sins, yet loving me still, accept the consecration that I make to Thee, of all that I am and all that I have. Take every faculty of my soul and body and draw me, day by day, nearer and nearer to They sacred side, and there as I can bear the lesson teach me Thy blessed ways! Amen.

