Unite your heart to Jesus’ heart with this short prayer

Often when we seek to dedicate our lives to God, we think first of the various external habits that need to change. While this can be a good first step in the right direction, God prefers that we start with the root of it all: our heart.

It is our heart that guides the motivation of our activities and influences not only our actions, but also our thoughts and words. The Psalmist put it most eloquently, “For you do not desire sacrifice or I would give it; a burnt offering you would not accept. My sacrifice, O God, is a contrite spirit; a contrite, humbled heart, O God, you will not scorn” (Psalm 51:18-19).

One way to begin this transformation of the heart is to consecrate it to God. This can be done any number of ways, but for starters, here is a short prayer that can be prayed daily for this intention. The effects may not be immediately evident, but in time you will notice how a contrite heart will greatly impact the rest of your life.