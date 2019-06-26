More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Culture

Beach listening: Catholic apologist Peter Kreeft makes a podcast

PETER KREEFT
Peter Kreeft
Share
Print
John Burger | Jun 26, 2019

The Boston College philosophy professor ponders life's deepest questions on the edge of the ocean.

If you’re starting to think about a good book to take to the beach this summer, and your tastes range beyond the usual lite fare, consider not a book but a podcast: Peter Kreeft’s interview on The Table.

Kreeft, long time philosophy professor at Boston College, is also a lifelong surfer, so the beach is kind of a natural place to listen to his musings while looking out over the ocean’s vastness.

The opening minutes of this podcast, in fact, set the scene right on the edge of land. Host Evan Rosa of Biola University calls to mind the story of St. Augustine encountering a boy as he walked along the beach. He asked the lad why he kept carrying shells full of ocean water and pouring it into a hole he’d dug in the sand.

“Can’t you see? I’m going to put this ocean in this hole I dug,” the boy told him. When the elder stated the obvious, that it was an impossible task, the youngster shot back with something that surely occupied the saint’s mind for the rest of the day.

“I’ll put this ocean into this small pool much sooner than you will fit the mystery of God into your head,” he said.

The rest of the 37-minute podcast gives Kreeft ample space to ponder the mysteries of God and the universe, all done through stories that are both accessible and thought-provoking. Topics he ponders include C.S. Lewis, the soul, love, and mythology.

It’s almost like going surfing with Peter Kreeft and having a conversation with the great philosopher while taking breaks.

Check out the podcast here.

 

Tags:
Theology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  5. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Married men can be ordained priests under these circumstances
  10. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Why Thomas Aquinas believed the Eucharist is Jesus
  11. Daniel Esparza
    Meet Melchizedek, one of the most intriguing characters in the …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW