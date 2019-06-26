Beach listening: Catholic apologist Peter Kreeft makes a podcast

The Boston College philosophy professor ponders life's deepest questions on the edge of the ocean.
Kreeft, long time philosophy professor at Boston College, is also a lifelong surfer, so the beach is kind of a natural place to listen to his musings while looking out over the ocean’s vastness.
The opening minutes of this podcast, in fact, set the scene right on the edge of land. Host Evan Rosa of Biola University calls to mind the story of St. Augustine encountering a boy as he walked along the beach. He asked the lad why he kept carrying shells full of ocean water and pouring it into a hole he’d dug in the sand.
“Can’t you see? I’m going to put this ocean in this hole I dug,” the boy told him. When the elder stated the obvious, that it was an impossible task, the youngster shot back with something that surely occupied the saint’s mind for the rest of the day.
“I’ll put this ocean into this small pool much sooner than you will fit the mystery of God into your head,” he said.
The rest of the 37-minute podcast gives Kreeft ample space to ponder the mysteries of God and the universe, all done through stories that are both accessible and thought-provoking. Topics he ponders include C.S. Lewis, the soul, love, and mythology.
It’s almost like going surfing with Peter Kreeft and having a conversation with the great philosopher while taking breaks.
Check out the podcast here.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?