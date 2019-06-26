More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Culture

Cartoonish statue of St. George receives “unrestoration”

Saint George STATUE
AFP Photo | Handout | Navarra Government
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 26, 2019

The parish and original restorer both face fines for damaging the protected historic piece.

A little over a year after a 16th-century sculpture of St. George was all but ruined by another well-intentioned “restoration,” the government of Navarra, Spain, has stepped forward to give the piece a proper restoration job.

When the original 500-year-old statue was in dire need of a makeover, the job somehow landed in the hands of a local teacher working for the arts-and-crafts workshop company Karmacolor, who worked without the supervision of municipal authorities. When pictures surfaced online of the new, surprised looking, wall-eyed St. George, it didn’t take long for the cartoonish paint job to go viral.

Now, thanks to a $34,000 investment, the “unrestoration” project has been completed and the statue has been made to better resemble its original appearance. The botched restoration job is not completely forgotten, however, as Carlos Martínez Álava, head of the historic heritage department, explained to The Guardian that “part of the original paint” has been lost. He said:

“The bits of paint that were lost have been filled in and from a distance it all looks the same. But when you get up close, you can see very clear what’s original and what’s not.”

The extent of the damage was highlighted in a statement by ACRE, Spain’s national organization of professional art restorers. They explain that the amateur restorer added plaster to the statue, sanded it, and repainted it, effectively erasing the historic proportions of the piece.

Read more:
Local anger at horribly restored “Ecce Homo” subsides as tourism thrives

While other viral restoration failures have served as a boon to commerce, as with the famously botched restoration of ‘Ecce Homo’ — which has quadrupled tourism to the Spanish town of Borja and has even inspired a light opera — The Guardian has Mayor Koldo Leoz stating quite firmly that they “don’t want to attract visitors because of the poor treatment of our heritage.” He went on to explain that they were not trying to publicize the poor restoration.

Agence France-Presse reports that while the failed restoration job was recognized as having been commenced in good faith, those responsible have inflicted irreparable damage to the historic statue. The parish where the statue is housed, St. Michael’s Church, and the restorer will be fined $6,840 each.

Tags:
ArtCatholicSpain
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  5. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Married men can be ordained priests under these circumstances
  10. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Why Thomas Aquinas believed the Eucharist is Jesus
  11. Daniel Esparza
    Meet Melchizedek, one of the most intriguing characters in the …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW