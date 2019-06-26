More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Church

Wanna peak through the windows of the first Christian community? Pope tells how

POPE AUDIENCE JUNE 26
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | i.Media
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jun 26, 2019

If we look at these first brothers and sisters, we find four outstanding qualities.

We can look through the windows of the first Christian community, and discover the characteristics of these first brothers and sisters in the faith.

Pope Francis offered this “tour” as he continued with his reflections on the Acts of the Apostles, saying that the “collection of the Acts enables us to “look through the walls of the domus where the first Christians joined together as the family of God, the space of the koinonia, that is of the communion of love between brothers and sisters in Christ.”

The whole of these first Christians’ lives was the “scene of the work of God,” which also included miracles worked by the Apostles. “The extraordinary becomes ordinary and daily life becomes the space of the manifestation of the living Christ,” the pope said.

Read more:
Candid photos of saintly people doing ordinary things

This first Christian community, the Church of Jerusalem, is the “paradigm of every Christian community,” the Holy Father said. It is an “icon of a fascinating fraternity,” he added, that must neither be “mythologized nor minimized.”

If we “look through the windows,” so to speak, what do we see?

The Christians listen attentively to the didaché,theapostolic teaching;

They have interpersonal relationships of quality, also through the communion of spiritual and material goods;

They make memorial of the Lord through the “breaking of bread,” that is, the Eucharist;

They dialogue with God in prayer.

“These are the attitudes of the Christian, the four traces of a good Christian,” Francis said.

This first Christian community “banishes individualism to favor sharing and solidarity,” as “there is no place for selfishness in the soul of a Christian.”

And Luke tells us that the believers stay together (see Acts 2: 44). Closeness and unity are the style of believers: close, concerned about the other, not to gossip about the other, no, to help, to be closer.

The grace of baptism thus reveals the intimate bond between brothers in Christ, who are called to share, to identify themselves with others and to give “to anyone who had need” (Acts 2: 45), that is, generosity, almsgiving, concern for the other, visiting the sick, visiting those who are in need, who need consolation.

This fraternity is coupled with a “true and authentic liturgical life.” And God guarantees the growth of this community. “The perseverance of believers in the genuine covenant with God and with brothers becomes an attractive force that fascinates and conquers many.”

We pray the Holy Spirit to make our communities places where we can welcome and practice the new life, the works of solidarity and communion, places where the liturgies are an encounter with God, which becomes communion with our brothers and sisters, places that are doors open to the heavenly Jerusalem.

Read more:
Did you know that many saints in the early Church raised people from the dead?
Read more:
Saints are just like you and me: Just ask their friends
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | i.Media
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  4. Larry Peterson
    Meet a 17-year-old beggar turned mystic from our own day: …
  5. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. J-P Mauro
    Jim Caviezel gives an electrifying tribute to Mary
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Married men can be ordained priests under these circumstances
  10. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Why Thomas Aquinas believed the Eucharist is Jesus
  11. Daniel Esparza
    Meet Melchizedek, one of the most intriguing characters in the …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW