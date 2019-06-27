12 Motivational quotes from the inspiring Helen Keller

In Alabama, 139 years ago today, the deaf-blind activist, lecturer, and author Helen Keller was born. As we remember this truly inspirational woman — the first deaf-blind person to gain a Bachelor of Arts degree — we can admire her refreshing perspective on life, despite the many obstacles she had to overcome.

We’ve selected some of her finest quotes that are perfect to read if you need a little motivation, reassurance, or just a reminder of your blessings. If you’d like to learn a little more about Keller and her ability to overcome darkness, we’d recommend this great read.