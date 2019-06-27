From a god of hate to the God of love

An Afghan soldier’s path of discovery
“They told us it was written in the Quran,” Farhad said. The mullah taught that “If you attended stonings, God reduced your sins.” Hundreds of children went every week to the stadium to witness the executions: decapitations, amputations of hands, stonings, whippings. “It was the only world we knew.”
Farhad arrived in Italy in 2004. He said, “All of my transformation was due to meeting with people who are different” and “small human gestures.” He began a path of reflecting on his own life, and read the Quran in his own language for the first time. He discovered that “God is love.”
Farhad decided to leave his military career and bear witness to the transformation of his life. As a result, he lost many of his friends, and a fatwa was issued condemning him to death. Yet he keeps on going. “The suffering in my past has become the strength of my present,” he said. “I’m not afraid, because I’ve chosen freedom.”
Discover other stories like this one!
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?