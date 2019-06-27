More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
News

Paris prosecutor finds no evidence of arson in Notre Dame fire 

Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Jun 27, 2019

A cigarette butt or faulty wiring may be too blame, say investigators

The chief prosecutor of Paris announced that a preliminary investigation into the cause of the April 15 fire that ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral has found no evidence that the fire was deliberately set.

“The investigations carried out to this date have not yet been able to determine the causes of the fire,”I Remy Heitz, chief prosecutor of Paris, said in a statement.

Heitz added that “deeper investigation” would be undertaken to determine whether the fire was caused by negligence, reported the BBC.

Possible causes of the fire being considered are a “badly stubbed out cigarette” and faulty electrical wiring, according to the report.

After the fire, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to restore the 850-year old church within five years.

Before restoration can begin, “essential” work needs to be done to secure the building, the Notre Dame Foundation told the AFP.

As a first step, Paris authorities announced on Monday that they will soon begin dismantling the scaffolding that surrounded the church when the fire started. 

“One of the most complex aspects of the work at the moment is removing the scaffolding, which includes 50,000 tubes which reached over 800 degrees Celsius” during the fire, Notre Dame Foundation head Christophe-Charles Rousselot told AFP.

On Saturday, June 16 Notre Dame Cathedral celebrated its first Mass since the fire. The Mass was held in an undamaged side chapel and attended by about 30 people, all of whom were required to wear hard hats, including the priests.

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    Meet Melchizedek, one of the most intriguing characters in the …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Why Thomas Aquinas believed the Eucharist is Jesus
  9. Fr. Michael Rennier
    12 Daring medieval names to give your baby
  10. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW