More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Spirituality

Why do some Catholics pick Confirmation names?

CONFIRMATION
Sebastien Desarmaux | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 27, 2019

The custom is a relatively recent one in the Catholic Church, but has roots in Scripture.

In the United States, the celebration of Confirmation is often accompanied by the choosing of a “Confirmation name.” This has become a popular custom during the past century, but is still confined to certain countries.

During the first few centuries of Christianity, the three sacraments of initiation, Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist, were always celebrated together. This meant that adults, children, and babies received all three sacraments when converting to Christianity.

At the time, becoming a Christian often involved a conversion from paganism and the need for a Christian name in harmony with their new faith. There is evidence for receiving a new name at Baptism that goes back to the 3rd and 4th centuries.

In many ways this practice was inspired by various episodes in the Bible where an individual received a new name when given a mission by God. For example, Abram became “Abraham,” and Saul became “Paul.”

Eventually the sacrament of Confirmation was separated from Baptism in the Western Church and came to be celebrated in many dioceses when the child was older. This gave rise to the custom of having an additional “Confirmation name,” signifying the new grace given to those being confirmed.

According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, “in England the practice of adopting a new name at confirmation was remembered after the Reformation, for Sir Edward Coke declares that a man might validly buy land by his confirmation name, and he recalls the case of a Sir Francis Gawdye, late Chief Justice of the Common Pleas, whose name of baptism was Thomas and his name of confirmation Francis.”

During the past few decades, an emphasis has been placed on choosing a Confirmation name, most often associated with the name of a saint. This is designed to give the young person an opportunity to learn the life of a saint and to strive to conform their lives to their example.

However, some dioceses have sought to preserve the link between Baptism and Confirmation and discourage young people from choosing a separate name. Instead, the individual’s baptismal name is used at the moment of Confirmation.

Whatever the local custom may be, Confirmation is a sacrament designed to strengthen the graces received at Baptism. It is a beautiful sacrament, one that can be accompanied by a new name, even if this is not a requirement and is a relatively new custom in the Catholic Church.

Read more:
16 Strong Confirmation names for today’s teen boys
Read more:
14 Powerful Confirmation names for modern teen girls
Tags:
SacramentsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    Meet Melchizedek, one of the most intriguing characters in the …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Why Thomas Aquinas believed the Eucharist is Jesus
  9. Fr. Michael Rennier
    12 Daring medieval names to give your baby
  10. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW