More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Culture

Lamenting the loss of Notre-Dame’s acoustics

NOTRE-DAME
P Deliss | Godong | Photononstop | AFP
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 28, 2019

It's hard to imagine a world without music, but let's try.

Before we could put our earbuds in and experience a dizzying multitude of music from the comfort of anywhere we could possibly desire it, music was a scarce commodity. Music could only be heard in the presence of performers, and even then the acoustics were almost never ideal.

Imagine that you’re a 13th-century French field hand. You may hear some of your compatriots meandering through a work tune in open air, where the sound of ones voice dissipates almost as soon as a note is sung. Perhaps later that evening you walk on sore legs to the local pub for a drink of ale and a bowl of stew and there in the corner is an old man with a lyre accompanying a barmaid singing a ditty. Sure, they sound pleasant, but the vibrations of her voice don’t bounce off the old wood interior very well and the lyre is left sounding rather muted.

Now, imagine it’s Sunday. Although you don’t have to work, you wake up early to bathe and dress in what finery you may own in order to take your family up to the Notre-Dame Cathedral for worship. There, in the grandest halls you’ve ever seen, the angelic sounds of the only recently emerging polyphony ring through the rafters, bounce off the stone walls, and sound like a transcendent choir of angels, all of which is accompanied by a pipe organ, the largest instrument in the world, which seems to shake the very pews themselves with rich reverberation.

The written word can capture many things, but the thrill of music is not one of them, and while we still have recordings from Notre-Dame, the experience of music in this building has been hushed by the recent devastating fire that has silenced the French cathedral’s voice.

These are some of the considerations lamented by Jez Wells and John Potter, Senior Lecturer and Reader Emeritus at the Department of Music, University of York, respectively. The two experts expanded on the observation of English organist Graham Steed, when he noted of Notre-Dame:

“One plays, not only on the instrument, but on the building itself.”

In their remembrance of the grandest European cathedral outside Vatican City, Wells and Potter explained that the scale of Notre-Dame as a musical venue was so great that it demonstrated and facilitated a need for larger musical scoring. They wrote for History Today:

For hundreds of years the liturgy had known only the single lines of Gregorian chant, sung daily from memory by the clergy. Some time in the late 12th century Magister Leoninus, composer, poet and canon of the cathedral, compiled the Magnus Liber Organi (The Great Book of Organum), the first significant collection of music in more than one part, requiring virtuosic soloists in addition to the chant choir. A generation later, Magister Perotinus reworked many of these into elaborate pieces for up to four voices. The sheer scale of these manuscripts and the sophisticated musical establishment that they implied parallels the creation of the vast Gothic construction in which they were first heard.

In an age of recorded music and streaming services, it’s hard to imagine a time when music was a rarity, when the church bells on Sunday were a call to the greatest musical concert of the day. This is what Notre-Dame was for the people of Paris, and the cathedral remained an important location for the development of music for hundreds of years.

This is just another aspect of the tremendous historical loss felt by the Church on that clear April day, when a fire all but gutted the sacred interior. It is our sincerest hope that Notre-Dame Cathedral will be meticulously rebuilt, so that voices rising in praise of the glory of God might one day ring through the rafters again and offer the congregation a transcendent musical experience once more.

Tags:
CatholicFranceMusicNotre Dame
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  4. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  5. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
  7. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  10. Daniel Esparza
    Meet Melchizedek, one of the most intriguing characters in the …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW