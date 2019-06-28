Set your heart on fire with God’s love with this prayer

Before St. Margaret Mary Alacoque popularized devotion to the Sacred Heart, St. Gertrude the Great received her own visions of the Sacred Heart that prepared the way for the devotion several centuries later.

In one vision Jesus invited her, with St. John the Apostle, to lay her head upon his heart. She heard the beating of Jesus’ heart and greatly rejoiced at being so close to the source of divine love.

St. Gertrude composed one of the first prayers to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which continues to be a favorite prayer of many, asking God to inflame one’s own heart with the fire of God’s love.