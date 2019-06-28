Set your heart on fire with God’s love with this prayer

Written by St. Gertrude the Great, this prayer begs God to set your heart on fire.
In one vision Jesus invited her, with St. John the Apostle, to lay her head upon his heart. She heard the beating of Jesus’ heart and greatly rejoiced at being so close to the source of divine love.
St. Gertrude composed one of the first prayers to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which continues to be a favorite prayer of many, asking God to inflame one’s own heart with the fire of God’s love.
O Sacred Heart of Jesus, fountain of eternal life, Your Heart is a glowing furnace of Love. You are my refuge and my sanctuary. O my adorable and loving Savior, consume my heart with the burning fire with which Yours is aflame. Pour down on my soul those graces which flow from Your love. Let my heart be united with Yours. Let my will be conformed to Yours in all things. May Your Will be the rule of all my desires and actions. Amen.
