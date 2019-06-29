More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
News

French court orders food and water be removed from quadriplegic man

VINCENT LAMBERT
HO / Courtesy of the Lambert Family / AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Jun 29, 2019

Ruling is final and may not be appealed.

A court in France has ruled that food and water may be withdrawn from a hospital patient who is able to breathe on his own, although he is said to have no consciousness.

Vincent Lambert, 42, a psychiatric nurse, suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident in 2008. After several years of trying to improve his condition, his medical team, in consultation with his wife, recommended in 2013 that care should stop, according to the BBC. But his parents, who are faithful Catholics, and some of his siblings, maintain the opposite.

The hospital in Reims where Lambert is being cared for began last month to removed feeding tubes, but a court ruled that nutrition and hydration must continue. Now, the Court of Cassation has made a final ruling in the case, which cannot be appealed, that pretty much assures that Lambert will die soon of dehydration.

Lawyers for his parents threatened on Friday to press murder charges if life support is halted, according to AFP.

Last month, the Vatican issued a statement making it clear that food and water are not “extraordinary care” as long as the person is “able to receive nutrition and hydration,” and “provided this does not cause intolerable suffering or prove damaging to the patient.”

ABC Australia says that although euthanasia is illegal in France, a 2016 law allows doctors to put terminally ill patients into continuous deep sedation (CDS) by doctors until death. “The law draws a distinction between euthanasia and CDS, making France the first country to legislate in such a way,” the news outlet explains.

Tags:
Euthanasia
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  4. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  5. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope mourns death of Oscar and little Valeria
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s heart was physically pierced by an …
  11. Robert E. Gordon
    The hidden symbolism within Leonardo’s ‘Last …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW