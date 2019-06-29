More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Culture

How a Catholic priest was the first to discover dinosaur eggs

DINOSAUR EGG
Paikong | Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jun 29, 2019

Amateur naturalist Father Jean-Jacques Pouech published his ground-breaking findings in 1859.

The discovery of dinosaur eggs in the early 20th century captured the imaginations of the world and helped popularize paleontological exhibits. While at the time credit for the find was attributed to Roy Chapman Andrews, the first human encounter with the dinosaur eggshells occurred decades before Andrews’ accolades.

Riley Black, from Smithsonian Magazine, points out that the first naturalist to discover and describe dinosaur eggshells was, in fact, the Roman Catholic priest Jean-Jacques Pouech. Father Pouech was the head of Pamiers Seminary in southern France, but in his free time he explored the geology and paleontology of the Late Cretaceous rock preserved in the foothills of the Pyrenees Mountains.

Father Pouech first published his findings in an 1859 report that spoke of the eggs. Black provided a passage from this report for Smithsonian:

The most remarkable are eggshell fragments of very great dimensions. At first, I thought that they could be integumentary plates of reptiles, but their constant thickness between two perfectly parallel surfaces, their fibrous structure, normal to the surfaces, and especially their regular curvature, definitely suggest that they are enormous eggshells, at least four times the volume of ostrich eggs.

It is fitting that he would compare these oversized eggs to those of ostrich eggs, which are many times the size of a chicken egg, as the French priest hypothesized that the eggs came from very large birds. Although ultimately incorrect, this was an astute observation by Father Pouech, as we now know of that dinosaurs and birds are closely linked.

At the time of this discovery, in the mid-19th century, the term “dinosaur” was relatively new and no one had previously examined such fossilized eggs. These factors are most likely responsible for Father Pouech’s find going largely unnoticed in his time, and after the shells went under scrutiny by the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle, in Paris, Pouech abandoned the idea that these were shell fragments at all. He lived the rest of his life hypothesizing that they were actually  parts of armadillo shells.

The subject was tabled and largely forgotten for 130 years, until 1989, when French paleontologists Buffetaut and Le Loeuff came across Pouech’s collection. With over 100 years of fossil discovery and study, Buffetaut and Le Loeuff determined that it was dinosaurs, rather than birds, that laid the enormous eggs.

For decades, Andrews was given credit for the discovery in spite of Pouech’s finding and geologist Philippe Matheron’s confirmation that the priest had beaten Andrews to the punch. Now, however, in the 21st century, Wikipedia gives credit where credit is due: to Father Jean-Jacques Pouech is listed as the person who first discovered dinosaur eggs.

Tags:
HistoryPriestScience
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  4. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  5. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope mourns death of Oscar and little Valeria
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    St. Teresa of Avila’s heart was physically pierced by an …
  11. Robert E. Gordon
    The hidden symbolism within Leonardo’s ‘Last …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW