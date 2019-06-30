More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Culture

The London Oratory Schola Cantorum Boys Choir releases breathtaking new album

Share
Print
J-P Mauro

'Sacred Treasures of Spain' explores the vast tradition of Spanish sacred music.

This weekend, The London Oratory Schola Cantorum Boys Choir release their second album, Sacred Treasures of Spain. One of three choirs of the world-renowned London Oratory choral program, The Schola Cantorum reproduces some of the most awe-inspiring sacred music from the Catholic tradition.

Sacred Treasures of Spain comes after their critically acclaimed 2017 debut album, Sacred Treasures of England, which Gramophone called “A bright, joyful grain … with disarming freshness.” Sacred Treasures of England reached the top ten of the Classical Billboard Charts in both the UK and the US.

Now, the Schola Cantorum present a gorgeous collection of sacred music from the Spanish Renaissance on Sacred Treasures of Spain. The splendid recordings were performed with the utmost skill and care and will no doubt come to be recognized as essential listening for every discerning sacred music aficionado.

The new album will coincide with a US tour of the West Coast, which includes performances at three of California’s historic Missions. Dates for the tour’s performances are:

Provided

Of the work, Charles Cole, Director of the Schola, said:

“We are delighted to release this new recording of beautiful Spanish motets drawn from the repertory which we sing at the London Oratory. Sixteenth century Spain, known as the Siglo de Oro, truly was a golden era during which a number of outstanding composers crafted their most beautiful work, adding to the treasury of great renaissance polyphony.”

The London Oratory Schola Cantorum Boys Choir was founded in 1996. The program provides boys from the age of 7 with outstanding choral and instrumental training within a stimulating musical environment. Director Charles Cole has led the choir to become regarded as one of London’s leading boy choirs and has even gotten them work on soundtracks, the most famous of which was The Lord of the Rings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJFCmyee8ak

Tags:
CatholicChildrenSacred Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  4. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  5. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope mourns death of Oscar and little Valeria
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  10. Robert E. Gordon
    The hidden symbolism within Leonardo’s ‘Last …
  11. Paul Asay
    4 Clues to life’s purpose … hidden in ‘Toy …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW