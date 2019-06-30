The London Oratory Schola Cantorum Boys Choir releases breathtaking new album

This weekend, The London Oratory Schola Cantorum Boys Choir release their second album, Sacred Treasures of Spain. One of three choirs of the world-renowned London Oratory choral program, The Schola Cantorum reproduces some of the most awe-inspiring sacred music from the Catholic tradition.

Sacred Treasures of Spain comes after their critically acclaimed 2017 debut album, Sacred Treasures of England, which Gramophone called “A bright, joyful grain … with disarming freshness.” Sacred Treasures of England reached the top ten of the Classical Billboard Charts in both the UK and the US.

Now, the Schola Cantorum present a gorgeous collection of sacred music from the Spanish Renaissance on Sacred Treasures of Spain. The splendid recordings were performed with the utmost skill and care and will no doubt come to be recognized as essential listening for every discerning sacred music aficionado.

The new album will coincide with a US tour of the West Coast, which includes performances at three of California’s historic Missions. Dates for the tour’s performances are:

Provided

Of the work, Charles Cole, Director of the Schola, said:

“We are delighted to release this new recording of beautiful Spanish motets drawn from the repertory which we sing at the London Oratory. Sixteenth century Spain, known as the Siglo de Oro, truly was a golden era during which a number of outstanding composers crafted their most beautiful work, adding to the treasury of great renaissance polyphony.”

The London Oratory Schola Cantorum Boys Choir was founded in 1996. The program provides boys from the age of 7 with outstanding choral and instrumental training within a stimulating musical environment. Director Charles Cole has led the choir to become regarded as one of London’s leading boy choirs and has even gotten them work on soundtracks, the most famous of which was The Lord of the Rings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJFCmyee8ak