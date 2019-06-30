More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Spirituality

When sending off a child to college, pray this prayer over them for courage and strength

COLLEGE
XiXinXing | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 30, 2019

Use this biblical verse to invoke blessings upon your child heading off to a life on their own.

There comes a time in life when parents need to let go of their child. This could be before they enroll in a university or begin a job away from home. At some point every parent will no longer have the control they once had to protect their child from the world.

It is at these times when children need prayers the most, especially from their parents. While they may not always appreciate direct prayers said over them, parents should still find a time to pray for God’s blessing upon their independent child.

There is one biblical verse in particular that is most fitting to be prayed by parents for their children and can be used as a “parting blessing.” Many biblical characters gave their blessing to their grown-up children, and so it is in good faith that a parent can pray this prayer.

Be strong and steadfast! Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)

The verse is short, but packed with meaning.

Going off to college is a scary moment for many children, especially as the world is increasingly hostile to a Christian worldview. Your child will be tested in ways you couldn’t possibly imagine and they need all the help they can get.

The verse ends with a powerful reminder as well: “God is with you wherever you go.” No matter how much they might want to “shake” off God’s presence, he will always be with them. They can never run away from God.

As you say your goodbyes, consider giving them a blessing like the verse above and leave them in God’s hands. It will be beneficial for both of you, reminding you that as a parent, you have done all that you can do and are now entrusting them to God.

Read more:
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Read more:
Blessing your children: It’s not just for sneezes
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  4. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  5. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope mourns death of Oscar and little Valeria
  7. Philip Kosloski
    This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  10. Robert E. Gordon
    The hidden symbolism within Leonardo’s ‘Last …
  11. Paul Asay
    4 Clues to life’s purpose … hidden in ‘Toy …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW