When sending off a child to college, pray this prayer over them for courage and strength

There comes a time in life when parents need to let go of their child. This could be before they enroll in a university or begin a job away from home. At some point every parent will no longer have the control they once had to protect their child from the world.

It is at these times when children need prayers the most, especially from their parents. While they may not always appreciate direct prayers said over them, parents should still find a time to pray for God’s blessing upon their independent child.

There is one biblical verse in particular that is most fitting to be prayed by parents for their children and can be used as a “parting blessing.” Many biblical characters gave their blessing to their grown-up children, and so it is in good faith that a parent can pray this prayer.

Be strong and steadfast! Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)

The verse is short, but packed with meaning.

Going off to college is a scary moment for many children, especially as the world is increasingly hostile to a Christian worldview. Your child will be tested in ways you couldn’t possibly imagine and they need all the help they can get.

The verse ends with a powerful reminder as well: “God is with you wherever you go.” No matter how much they might want to “shake” off God’s presence, he will always be with them. They can never run away from God.

As you say your goodbyes, consider giving them a blessing like the verse above and leave them in God’s hands. It will be beneficial for both of you, reminding you that as a parent, you have done all that you can do and are now entrusting them to God.