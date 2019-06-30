When sending off a child to college, pray this prayer over them for courage and strength

Use this biblical verse to invoke blessings upon your child heading off to a life on their own.
It is at these times when children need prayers the most, especially from their parents. While they may not always appreciate direct prayers said over them, parents should still find a time to pray for God’s blessing upon their independent child.
There is one biblical verse in particular that is most fitting to be prayed by parents for their children and can be used as a “parting blessing.” Many biblical characters gave their blessing to their grown-up children, and so it is in good faith that a parent can pray this prayer.
Be strong and steadfast! Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)
The verse is short, but packed with meaning.
Going off to college is a scary moment for many children, especially as the world is increasingly hostile to a Christian worldview. Your child will be tested in ways you couldn’t possibly imagine and they need all the help they can get.
The verse ends with a powerful reminder as well: “God is with you wherever you go.” No matter how much they might want to “shake” off God’s presence, he will always be with them. They can never run away from God.
As you say your goodbyes, consider giving them a blessing like the verse above and leave them in God’s hands. It will be beneficial for both of you, reminding you that as a parent, you have done all that you can do and are now entrusting them to God.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?