More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Culture

Baseball nun nominated for ESPY after heavenly curveball goes viral

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 01, 2019

We couldn't possibly hit that pitch. Could you?

Last August, Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield donned her Marian Catholic jersey and took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. There before a crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, Sister Sobieck threw out a monster of a curve ball that captured the attention of baseball fans everywhere, as it went viral.

Now, Sister Sobieck is being formally honored for her outstanding performance with an ESPY, ESPN’s annual award, which stands for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly. She is in consideration for the Best Viral Moment category.

Read more:
Nun who threw “perfect pitch” at Chicago Sox game to get own baseball card

In an interview with Religion News Service, Sister Mary Jo called the experience “surreal.” She explained that she has always been passionate about sports:

“When I was a kid, my dream was to be a professional athlete or to be in the Olympics. Sports fueled my everything. It was my fire,” she said. “I remember when I felt the calling to religious life, it was like, I didn’t think that I could be passionate about anything more than sports.”

She did, however, answer the call to her vocation, and she combined her faith and passion for competitive sports in order to inspire the children she teaches. She believes that along with providing exercise and fun, sports provides an invaluable lesson in teamwork. In the same interview she explained:

“[Teamwork] shapes character and it inspires greatness and it pulls out your potential to be something more,” she said. “All of that is religious life, too. Your religious life is a team, and we push one another to be strong in virtue and character, and we work together to do something good for the human family.”

Sister Sobieck stands as a prime example to young people that one does not have to abandon their passions in the face of a religious vocation. She says:

“You don’t have to give up your gifts or the things you’re passionate about,” Sister Mary Jo said. “God integrates all of our gifts at a time when God wants to do that.”

The ESPY Awards are still a few weeks away. If you’d like to vote for Sister Mary Jo Sobieck to win this award, visit ESPN here.

 

Tags:
nunSports
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  4. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  5. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  6. Ray Cavanaugh
    This Jesuit became his nation’s first priest after sitting …
  7. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  8. Paul Asay
    4 Clues to life’s purpose … hidden in ‘Toy …
  9. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Jesus actually gave this saint His heart, after leaving her …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  11. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope mourns death of Oscar and little Valeria
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]