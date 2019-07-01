More from Aleteia

Church

Cardinal Newman to be canonized October 13

JOHN HENRY NEWMAN
Herbert Rose Barraud - Newman | PD
Aleteia | Jul 01, 2019

Famous English convert will be declared a saint along with four others

The Vatican announced that Blessed John Henry Newman and four others will be canonized on the October 13 of this year, the third Sunday of October.

At a Consistory of cardinals on Monday, Pope Francis formally approved Blessed John Henry Newman’s canonization along with that of Sister Mariam Thresia, Giuseppina Vannini, Dulce Lopes Pontes and Margarita Bays.

Cardinal Newman could be declared a Doctor of the Church, expert says

Sister Mariam Thresia of India is the founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family.

Italian Sister Giuseppina Vannini is the founder of the Daughters of Saint Camillus.

Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes Pontes of the Congregation of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of the Mother of God.

Marguerite Bays of Switzerland, of the Third Order of Saint Francis of Assisi.

