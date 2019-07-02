TripAdvisor ranks Vatican tour as “No. 1 experience in the world” 

It turns out you’re not alone if you think the ultimate “bucket list” travel experience is a tour of the Vatican, Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basiica.

TripAdvisor, the popular travel website, has announced its 2019 “Travelers’ Choice Awards,” and based on reviews from actual travelers, a “Faster Than Skip-the-Line Tour” of the Vatican ranked Number One in a list of the “Top 25 Experiences in the World.”

Yes, the home of Catholic popes from St. Peter to St. Francis beat out snorkeling in Iceland, a vintage side-car tour of Paris, and a camel safari in Dubai. Sure, second place went to a “Chicago Architecture River Cruise,” but first place is still first place — certainly nothing to sneeze at.

The City Wonders tour, which was reviewed over 22,000 times on TripAdvisor, promises travelers will “skip hours long lines” to tour the Vatican Museums, Raphael’s Rooms, the Sistine Chapel, and St. Peter’s Basilica.