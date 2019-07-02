More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
Culture

Watch these already realistic Caravaggio paintings come to life

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 02, 2019

Living paintings employ actors to recreate famous portraits right before our eyes.

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio is back in headlines after a recently discovered masterpiece — believed to have been created by the father of Baroque painting himself — has been bought up quietly before it could reach auction. The news had us poring through Caravaggio’s astounding realism, at which time we came across this video of the Italian troupe Malatheatre recreating scenes from his collection.

Read more:
Disputed Caravaggio masterpiece nabbed before auction

Malatheatre specializes in tableau vivant, or the creation of a living painting. They employ models to dress as the subjects of famous paintings and then in moments they arrange themselves in the exact poses of the scenes. They began their work over a decade ago with the guidance of their founder, Ludovica Rambelli, who passed away in April 2017.

On their Facebook page, current company director Dora De Maio explained that rather than capturing the essence of a painting, they are trying to reconstruct the artist’s process:

“[Caravaggio] used actors to build the scenes he painted; in fact we did not reproduce his work, but recreated what happened in his studio,” De Maio said.

Indeed, Caravaggio was known to employ all sorts of people from the proletariat, including prostitutes, to stand in as models for his works. This was perhaps a factor — alongside his inimitable genius  — that allowed him to make some of the most realistic paintings and helped him to define the art of the Baroque era.

The audience is given a unique glimpse of what Caravaggio himself would have witnessed as he looked over his easel between brush strokes. The sight can be as inspiring to the creative process as visiting a museum to view the real masterpieces.

The models in the above video are incredibly impressive. This art form requires an astounding amount of strength and stamina in order to remain perfectly still, especially in a scene like “The Entombment of Christ,” where two of the actors are literally holding up the Christ model. In another scene, you can see from the way the female Bacchus is panting that even while sitting down, the work is quite taxing.

We were especially impressed with their presentation. Before each pose, the actors wander around throwing on more layers of costume, until they finally fall into position. These theatrics add to the excitement of the performance and keep the audience guessing at what scene their about to see.

Malatheatre is still an active performance troupe. They put on showcases all throughout spring, and their performances are set to resume in the fall. Visit their website for more information.

Tags:
ArtCatholicItaly
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  5. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  6. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Jesus actually gave this saint His heart, after leaving her …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Fr. Michael Rennier
    The single biggest (and often misunderstood) challenge to …
  10. Paul Asay
    4 Clues to life’s purpose … hidden in ‘Toy …
  11. Zelda Caldwell
    5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]