More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
News

Border patrol facilities are overcrowded, says report from Homeland Security inspector

BORDER FACILITY
DHS Office of Inspector General
Share
Print
John Burger | Jul 03, 2019

One person interviewed for report calls situation "ticking time bomb."

The situation in some immigrant holding facilities on the U.S. southwest border is a “ticking time bomb,” according to a report issued by a Department of Homeland Security office.

Immigrants continue to cross the border from Mexico, creating “dangerous overcrowding” in Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, says the report, issued by DHS’s Office of Inspector General.

The inspector general said the prolonged detention of migrants without proper food, hygiene or laundry facilities requires “immediate attention and action.” The report described conditions in facilities along the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest sector in the country for illegal border crossings.

“We are concerned that overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to the health and safety of DHS agents and officers, and to those detained,” the report said.

An unnamed senior manager is quoted in the report saying the situation a “ticking time bomb.”

Inspectors found that while federal rules allow immigrant children to be held no more than 72 hours, some kids were held for more than two weeks. And some adults were kept in standing-room-only cells for more than a week.

Border Patrol managers are quoted describing “security incidents,” such as detainees clogging toilets with Mylar blankets and socks in order to be released from their cells during maintenance.

“We ended our site visit at one Border Patrol facility early because our presence was agitating an already difficult situation,” the inspectors wrote. “Specifically, when detainees observed us, they banged on the cell windows, shouted, pressed notes to the window with their time in custody, and gestured to evidence of their time in custody (e.g., beards).”

DHS responded to the report saying there has been an overwhelming surge of immigrants this spring. In May, the department said an average of more than 4,600 people a day crossed illegally or arrived at ports of entry without the proper documents, compared to less than 700 a day in the same period two years ago, according to National Public Radio:

DHS says Customs and Border Protection facilities are at “peak capacity” and that the agency is adding detention capacity at three tent facilities in order to improve the conditions for migrants. CBP also says it “continues to take steps to address the health and safety of those in custody,” including by expanding medical services.

 

Tags:
Immigration
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  5. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. Fr. Michael Rennier
    The single biggest (and often misunderstood) challenge to …
  8. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  9. J-P Mauro
    Baseball nun nominated for ESPY after heavenly curveball goes …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Consecrate your heart to Mary with this short prayer
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW