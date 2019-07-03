Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski | Jul 03, 2019

For a nation in crisis, this is the perfect Psalm to pray.

Living in a fallen world, there has never been a “perfect” government or a country that treats its citizens with utmost respect. As humans, we do what we can, but ultimately we can not govern without the help of God.

The people of Israel knew this firsthand, as they experienced both holy leaders and very sinful leaders. Whenever they strayed from God, their nation would suffer. However, whenever they were united under God, they prospered.

Below is an excerpt from Psalm 33 that can be used as a prayer to bring God’s blessing upon a country. It reminds us of what is required of our leaders and how God’s graces can flow in our lands, if we accept his loving plan for us and our nation.

Let all the earth fear the Lord;
let all who dwell in the world show him reverence.
For he spoke, and it came to be,
commanded, and it stood in place.
The Lord foils the plan of nations,
frustrates the designs of peoples.
But the plan of the Lord stands forever,
the designs of his heart through all generations.
Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,
the people chosen as his inheritance.

A king is not saved by a great army,
nor a warrior delivered by great strength.
Useless is the horse for safety;
despite its great strength, it cannot be saved.
Behold, the eye of the Lord is upon those who fear him,
upon those who count on his mercy,
To deliver their soul from death,
and to keep them alive through famine.

Our soul waits for the Lord,
he is our help and shield.
For in him our hearts rejoice;
in his holy name we trust.
May your mercy, Lord, be upon us;
as we put our hope in you.

Read more:
Is your country divided? Pray to St. Andrew Corsini
Read more:
Pray this Psalm when you are overwhelmed with anxiety
Tags:
BiblePrayers for a Particular Need
