More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati always carried this handwritten Bible passage with him

PIER GIORGIO FRASSATI
Wikipedia | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 04, 2019

This hymn from St. Paul was a constant source of inspiration in Frassati's daily life, and gave him the strength to do good in the world.

Known as the “Man of the Beatitudes,” Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati served the poor as much as he possibly could. When his family left for vacation to spend time at their summer home, Frassati would stay behind, saying, “If everybody leaves Turin, who will take care of the poor?”

At Frassati’s funeral his family was shocked to see a multitude of people they did not know. The streets were lined with the poor and needy people that Frassati had selflessly served during his short life. His life was marked by an extraordinary charity, which was daily fed in part by meditating on one particular passage from the Bible.

Frassati carried with him St. Paul’s “Hymn of Charity” from the First Letter to the Corinthians. It kept him focused on what truly counts in life and how no matter what he did in this world, if he did not have love, he would have be “a resounding gong or a clashing cymbal.”

Below is the full passage that Frassati transcribed by hand and kept in his pocket. It is a passage that can be recited over and over again, and if we take the time to incorporate it into our lives, there is no limit to the amount of love we can give to the world.

If I speak in human and angelic tongues but do not have love, I am a resounding gong or a clashing cymbal. And if I have the gift of prophecy and comprehend all mysteries and all knowledge; if I have all faith so as to move mountains but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give away everything I own, and if I hand my body over so that I may boast but do not have love, I gain nothing.

Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous, [love] is not pompous, it is not inflated, it is not rude, it does not seek its own interests, it is not quick-tempered, it does not brood over injury, it does not rejoice over wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

Love never fails. If there are prophecies, they will be brought to nothing; if tongues, they will cease; if knowledge, it will be brought to nothing. For we know partially and we prophesy partially, but when the perfect comes, the partial will pass away. When I was a child, I used to talk as a child, think as a child, reason as a child; when I became a man, I put aside childish things. At present we see indistinctly, as in a mirror, but then face to face. At present I know partially; then I shall know fully, as I am fully known. So faith, hope, love remain, these three; but the greatest of these is love. (1 Corinthians 13)

Read more:
Pier Giorgio Frassati, the “terror” with a big heart
Read more:
Stunning photos of mountain-climbing saint, Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati
Tags:
BibleSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  5. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    The single biggest (and often misunderstood) challenge to …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Baseball nun nominated for ESPY after heavenly curveball goes …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW