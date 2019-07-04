Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati always carried this handwritten Bible passage with him

Known as the “Man of the Beatitudes,” Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati served the poor as much as he possibly could. When his family left for vacation to spend time at their summer home, Frassati would stay behind, saying, “If everybody leaves Turin, who will take care of the poor?”

At Frassati’s funeral his family was shocked to see a multitude of people they did not know. The streets were lined with the poor and needy people that Frassati had selflessly served during his short life. His life was marked by an extraordinary charity, which was daily fed in part by meditating on one particular passage from the Bible.

Frassati carried with him St. Paul’s “Hymn of Charity” from the First Letter to the Corinthians. It kept him focused on what truly counts in life and how no matter what he did in this world, if he did not have love, he would have be “a resounding gong or a clashing cymbal.”

Below is the full passage that Frassati transcribed by hand and kept in his pocket. It is a passage that can be recited over and over again, and if we take the time to incorporate it into our lives, there is no limit to the amount of love we can give to the world.