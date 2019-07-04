More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Culture

Israeli scientists find way to engineer the sex of offspring in mammals

COWS
Dave Wild (CC BY-NC 2.0)
Share
Print
John Burger | Jul 04, 2019

CRISPR technology can help farmers avoid having to kill off offspring of the wrong gender.

If you’re a poultry farmer and your business relies heavily on the sale of eggs, it’s not going to help you all that much to have a lot of roosters around. And if you’re selling milk, you don’t need a lot of bulls. According to Udi Qimron of Tel Aviv University, billions of chickens are killed annually by chicken egg farmers who had no use for so many male chicks.

The number of male calves being killed straight after birth is high on dairy farms because it is cheaper to kill them than to rear them, according to the Jerusalem Post. And on beef farms, the opposite is true, where female cows are killed in favor of hefty male cattle.

Qimron said that a teammate complained that the practice was “so cruel and unfair” and said “there must be a way to overcome this.“

He and a team in the Department of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology at Tel Aviv University’s Sackler School of Medicine have found a way to put new CRISPR technology to work to significantly reduce the chance of animals giving birth to live offspring of an “undesired” sex.

The research for the study was led by Qimron, along with Ido Yosef and Motti Gerlic and conducted by Liat Edry-Botzer, Rea Globus, Inbar Shlomovitz and Ariel Munitz. The research was published on July 1 in EMBO Reports

According to reports, the technology would involve the killing of embryos of one sex or the other. Phys.org explaied:

The researchers crossed two types of genetically engineered mice. The maternal mouse encoded a Cas9 protein, a CRISPR-protein that is inactive unless guided by special “guide-RNAs.” The paternal mouse encoded these guide-RNAs on the Y-sex chromosome, a sex chromosome present only in males. After fertilization, the guide-RNAs from the paternal sperm and the Cas9 protein from the maternal egg were combined in the male mouse embryos, but not in the female embryos (because the females lack the Y chromosome). The combination of guide-RNAs with Cas9 results in a complex that eliminates the male embryos.

“We showed that Cas9 was specifically activated only in male embryos,” says Prof. Qimron. “Our results pave the way for a genetic system that allows biased sex production. When two transgenic types of mice encoding Cas9 or Y-chromosome-encoded guide-RNAs are crossed, lethality of males occurs because Cas9 is guided from the Y chromosome to target essential genes. This does not happen in females because the Y chromosome is not transferred to them. This cross thus halts embryonic development of males without affecting the development of females.

“Importantly, the system can also be used to produce only males. Engineering the guide-RNAs on the paternal X-sex chromosome should result in the exclusive elimination of females, resulting in males-only progeny, which are more beneficial in the beef industry.”

Qimron said that humans are likewise mammals and the concept could ultimately be applied to human children “if a mad ruler decides he wants to engineer the people to have only male or female offspring—we have provided the proof of concept.”

Tags:
Bioethics
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  5. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    The single biggest (and often misunderstood) challenge to …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Baseball nun nominated for ESPY after heavenly curveball goes …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW