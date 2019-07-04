10 Liberating quotes from the first American-born saint

Words of wisdom to live by from the formidable St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Elizabeth Ann Seton is a saint. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton is an American. All of us say this with special joy, and with the intention of honoring the land and the nation from which she sprang forth as the first flower in the calendar of the saints. Elizabeth Ann Seton was wholly American! Rejoice for your glorious daughter. Be proud of her. And know how to preserve her fruitful heritage.” – Pope Paul VI, in his homily from the canonization of Elizabeth Ann Seton, September 14, 1975.
On the day that the United States of America celebrates its independence and nationhood, it’s fitting that we turn to the first canonized saint born on American soil — St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. A convert, wife, mother, and founder of the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph — the first community for religious women established in the US — Mother Seton, as she is affectionately still known, suffered much in her 46 years, but found great hope and strength in God. Her life is a testament to what it means to surrender to Providence and to trust God with our lives and our future.
Here are 10 quotes from Mother Seton to ponder on the 4th of July about what courage and freedom really mean …
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?