More from Aleteia

Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Church

The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence

Charles Carroll
Michael Laty | Public Domain
Share
Print
Nicholas Senz | Jul 04, 2019

One key factor allowed this man to rise to prominence, despite being a member of the Church of Rome.

On the 4th of July, we commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 American colonies from British imperial rule. Looking at that venerable document, we see affixed to the end a number of signatures. John Hancock’s famously dwarfs the others—likewise, the names of some of those men have had a larger stature in history compared to their fellows. While we all remember John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, names like Caesar Rodney or Button Gwinnett are less well-known. 

One signature in particular should be of interest to Catholics: that of Charles Carroll, the only Catholic to sign the Declaration of Independence. His story can tell us much both about the American founding and about the beginnings of the Church in the United States.

Charles Carroll was born in 1737 in Maryland. While the colony was originally founded as a haven for Catholics, by Carroll’s time Catholics were not allowed to hold office or even vote. (A 1704 statute in Maryland placed these prohibitions into law in order to “prevent the growth of Popery in this Province.”) 

Read more:
Did you know it was once illegal to be a Catholic priest in NYC?

While he was prevented from exercising these civic rights and duties, he was nonetheless able to exercise considerable influence thanks to one key factor: He was the richest man in the colonies, having a net worth with a modern-day equivalent to nearly half a billion dollars! He held a 10,000- acre estate and was an investor in various capital ventures.

His estate also included more than 1,000 enslaved persons, although Carroll maintained opposition to the institution of slavery, calling it “a great evil,” and supported its abolition. In contrast to many of his contemporaries, Carroll refused to break up families, supported the education of enslaved children, and once proposed a bill that would require all enslaved females to be freed at age 28.

As the tensions between the colonists and the crown grew, Charles Carroll became one of the most prominent voices calling for independence. He engaged in the practice popular at the time of writing pseudonymous newspaper tracts (as Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison did under the name “Publius” in what came to be remembered as the Federalist Papers), writing under the name of “First Citizen.” Soon his identity was discovered, and he became famous as a representative for the cause of independence.

Carroll served at several committees and conventions in Maryland before being selected as one of Maryland’s delegates to the Continental Congress of 1776. He was chosen by the Congress as part of a group to convince Quebec to join the revolutionary cause. As a French speaker and fellow Catholic, he seemed ideally suited. 

The quest did not ultimately succeed, despite the presence of the formidable Benjamin Franklin, as well as a Catholic priest—Charles’s own cousin, John Carroll, who would later become the first Catholic bishop in the new nation and the first Archbishop of Baltimore.

July 4, 1776, was actually the date that Charles Carroll was elected to the Continental Congress. How, then, could he have signed the Declaration of Independence? Wouldn’t he have still been in Maryland on that famous date? Contrary to popular belief, July 4 is not the date that the Declaration of Independence was signed; it’s the date that the final wording of the Declaration was approved. The copy of the document with which we are familiar—written in fine calligraphy and signed by the delegates—was signed on August 2, 1776. 

Thus, “Charles Carroll of Carrollton,” as his signature reads, was able to append his name to that famous manifesto. In fact, Charles Carroll was the last living signatory, after both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on, of all days, July 4, 1826—the 50th anniversary of the Declaration’s approval. 

For the next several decades, Charles Carroll served his new country. He was a member of the Second Continental Congress, a member of the Maryland State Senate, and the first United States Senator from Maryland. All this after at one time not even being able to vote!

Carroll died in 1832 at the age of 95. He is buried in the chapel on the family estate at Doughoregan Manor in Maryland. 

Read more:
Who were the “Know-nothings”? What was “Know-Nothingism”?
Tags:
History
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  5. Monika Burczaniuk
    This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells …
  6. Fr. Michael Rennier
    The single biggest (and often misunderstood) challenge to …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
  8. J-P Mauro
    Baseball nun nominated for ESPY after heavenly curveball goes …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW