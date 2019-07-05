5 Podcasts for Catholic moms

Moms have a rewarding but tough job. With endless to-do lists and many seemingly mundane tasks related to taking care of kids, jobs, and homes, it can be easy to feel mentally and spiritually drained. So if you are looking for a way to nourish your mind and edify your soul as you go about your noble work, check out these inspiring podcasts created specifically for Catholic mothers.

Messy Family Project Podcasts

Podcasters and parents of 10 Mike and Alicia Hernon host two podcasts perfect for Catholic moms (and dads too!) — The Messy Parenting Podcast and the Messy Family Podcast. The Hernons share their conversations and experiential wisdom on marriage, parenting, and Catholic family life. With children ranging from ages 6 to 26, they Hernons offer advice for moms at every point in the season of parenting.

Diapers and Disciples

Each week, host Amber O’Hearn chats with guests on living out the Great Commission as a mom. This show covers a wide range of topics from making friends as moms to talking to children about miscarriage and how to live a more simplified, faith-filled life. The Diapers and Disciples podcast encourages and inspires moms everywhere who are “changing the world, one diaper at a time.”

Coffee and Crumbs

This popular storytelling site about motherhood is now available in audio format. The Coffee and Crumbs Podcast provides honest conversation about both the beautiful and challenging parts of motherhood, and help listeners to find grace in it all. Listening to this podcast feels like you are sitting down over a cup of coffee with close friends.

Coffee and Pearls

Writer and speaker Sterling Jaquith shares practical tips for Catholic moms about “spirituality, marriage, motherhood, health, finances, homemaking and recharging” on her podcast Coffee and Pearls. Each episode runs for only 15 minutes, making them perfect for even the busiest of mothers. Sterling offers practical advice for her listeners that will transform their lives for the better.

Catholic Momcast

Join Lisa Hendey and Danielle Bean as they talk about faith, family, and fun on the Catholic Momcast. This engaging and enjoyable podcast shares valuable information and tips to help moms live their vocation to the fullest. The hosts offer practical advice on everything from resolving conflict, handling burnout, and what to do when kids leave the faith.

