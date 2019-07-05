More from Aleteia

John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Inspiring Stories

7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order

Hinnebusch Dominicans
Saint Joseph | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 05, 2019

These siblings all felt the same calling and to the same community!

One of the incredible things about being part of a large family is the overall sense of unity between the siblings that so often occurs. Of course, there are always the squabbles, but there’s so much love — and influence — shared from the oldest to the youngest. This seems to be the case with the Hinnebusch family. When William (1908-1981), the eldest of 10, set off to join the Dominicans, six of his other siblings soon followed his example.

After studying for a doctorate in history at Oxford University, and spending time in Rome painstakingly researching the Dominican order, Fr. William became a Dominican historian, writing among many other works The Dominicans: A short history. His youngest sibling, the late Fr. Fred, explained that at Fr. William’s death a book was left unfinished. The historian had “labored down to the very end” to provide a thorough history of the order, according to his sibling who was 15 years younger. Perhaps out of a sense of sibling duty or a respect for his brother’s hard work, Fr. Fred and a fellow Dominican took it upon themselves to see that this final work was not only completed but brought up to date to create a “critical accurate account” of the Dominican order.

Partly thanks to his work in helping his big brother, Fr. Fred was able to present many lectures on the Dominican history. After an impressive academic career he also served on the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception as well as the Leonine Commission — a group of scholars who have the important task of critically editing the works of St. Thomas Aquinas. As the youngest Hinnebusch child, he died only last year at the age of 95, the last of the surviving friars who nonetheless had an integral role in shining a light on the Dominican Order that dates back more than 800 years.

The two other brothers who joined the Dominican Order were Paul and Albert. When Paul (1917-2002) was in high school he decided to join the same order as his brother William, who was about nine years his senior. When he finally announced the news to his family his mother said: “You didn’t have to tell me. I always knew you were going to do that; all through the years I knew,” as reported in his obituary. Fr. Paul went on to become a preacher and a spiritual writer.

Fr. Albert Hinnebusch, who was born in 1911, was the only friar brother not to make it to old age. Dying at the age of 46, Fr. Albert played an active part in the Holy Name Society in the South.

With four brothers joining the Dominicans it comes as no surprise that three of the Hinnebusch sisters also joined the Dominican Order: Sr. Claire, an educator; Sr. Regina Ann; and Sr. Dorothy, were all members of the St. Mary of the Springs congregation in Ohio, according to Opeast. The three remaining siblings, Raymond, Joseph, and Mary, were all married.

When Fr. Fred died last December it marked the end of the Hinnebusch siblings in this life, yet their dedication to the Dominican Order means that their life’s works will live on for generations to come.

If you’d like to learn more about the works of Fr. William Hinnebusch, we’d recommend watching this introductory video made by his younger brother Fr. Fred.

Read more:
26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the same day
Read more:
Your chance to see inside the walls of a Dominican cloister

 

Tags:
FamilyVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  4. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
  6. J-P Mauro
    Baseball nun nominated for ESPY after heavenly curveball goes …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
  8. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  11. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW