Pray that young people will be inspired by the saints with this prayer of St. John Paul II

Young people in today’s culture need the example of the saints. They are constantly bombarded with stars and celebrities who influence their decisions and often lead them away from God.

Yet, when young people encounter the lives of heroic saints, they are able to see a beauty that speaks to their inner soul. The Vatican document Way of Beauty explains how young people are enamored by these holy examples.

It is clear today that, for young people, saints are fascinating—think of Francis of Assisi and José of Anchieta, Juan Diego and Therese of the Child Jesus, Rose of Lima and Bakhita, Kisito and Maria Goretti, Father Kolbe and Mother Teresa and the theatrical works, films, comic strips, recitals, concerts and muscials that re-create their stories. Their example calls each Christian to be a pilgrim on the pathway of beauty, truth, good, in journeying to the Celestial Jerusalem where we will contemplate the beauty of God in a relation full of love, face-to-face.

This is why we need to present young people with young saints, such as St. Maria Goretti, who stood up for her faith, even when it cost her life. Below is an address to young people written by St. John Paul II that can also be turned into a prayer. It can be raised up to God, asking him to inspire young people everywhere to follow after the examples of the saints.