More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
For Her

These facts about your baby’s due date should help you relax

PREGNANT WOMAN
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Anna O'Neil | Jul 06, 2019

Due dates can cause a lot of anxiety, but even science tells us that it's not an exact science.

I’ve had four years of practice, but to this day, I still forget my son’s actual birth date because I spent almost every day of that pregnancy telling people his due date till it wore a groove in my brain. May 15, May 15, May 15. I gave birth to him before that, and now I look pretty silly when his pediatrician wants to know his birthday, and I have to think about it.

Memory problems aside (I blame the sleep deprivation), it’s actually pretty rare for babies to come when they’re supposed to. Only 5% of babies are actually born on their due dates, even when the date is determined by ultrasound. Only 35% of mothers go into labor during the week of their due date. As for how the date is even calculated, it’s not as exact a science as we’d like it to be. 

The common practice of predicting the due date is by counting 40 weeks, or 280 days, forward from the date of your last menstrual period. That’s only accurate when your cycles are 28 days long, and when you always ovulate on day 14. Unless a woman has been tracking her fertility carefully, and knows the date of ovulation, there’s no guarantee that she ovulates right in the middle. Even if she did, there’s variation in the time it takes for a fertilized egg to implant in the uterine wall. There’s a very broad range of normal when it comes to these things. 

Doctors will also try to pinpoint the due date via anatomy ultrasound, which is most accurate in the first trimester, especially between weeks 8 and 12. That method is more accurate than looking at the calendar, but depending on the ultrasound technician’s skill and individual variables, the due date can still be about five days off. The later you get your scan, the less accurate the measurements become. 

It’s important to have an estimated due date; it helps doctors lower your risk of preterm labor, birth complications, and interventions. But it’s also important to remember that the date is an estimate, not a guarantee.

Factors like your own health, your genetics, your height, the structure of your uterus, and the baby’s own weight can all influence when the baby makes his or her appearance. In fact, a 2013 study of 125 pregnancies found a range of 37 days from ovulation to birth. It concluded that “Human gestational length varies considerably even when measured exactly (from ovulation).”

I know why I held onto my due date so hard with my first child. It was supposed to be the one predictable thing in a pregnancy filled with variables. It felt comforting. But I was lucky. If I had been a few days “late” instead of early, I would have felt cheated — the baby was supposed to be out by now! Not fair!

With my second baby, I knew to answer people’s questions more vaguely: “She’s due around Valentine’s day.” It kept my own expectations in check, and it was much more realistic than pinning all my hopes on one magical day.

Keep your due date in mind, absolutely, but don’t panic if the baby ends up surprising you. Motherhood is going to be surprising no matter what!

Read more:
The five wonders of pregnancy
Read more:
Why you should take those “unreasonable” pregnancy mood swings seriously
Tags:
Pregnancy
Top 10 For Her
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
  3. Jason Craig
    Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a …
  4. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Beautiful short prayers to say during labor
  5. Luz Ivonne Ream
    How to keep peace with your husband’s ex
  6. Desde la fe
    10 Good reasons to save sex until marriage
  7. Carissa Pluta
    5 Podcasts for Catholic moms
  8. Odilia
    My husband is addicted to adult content. Help!
  9. Adriana Bello
    5 Ways to tell if you’re dressing your age
  10. Cerith Gardiner
    25 Middle names that pair well with the first name …
  11. Eliana Osborn
    13 Baby names to honor Mary (for girls AND boys)
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW