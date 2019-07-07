More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Culture

Who is the biblical Rebecca?

REBECCA
Giuseppe Molteni | Public Domain
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | Jul 07, 2019

Sure, she is known for being Isaac’s wife and Jacob and Esau’s mother, but there is a lot more to the character.

Rebecca appears in Genesis as the wife of Isaac, and the mother of twins Jacob and Esau. But biblical tradition also claims she was also the grand-daughter of Milcah — Sarah’s sister — and Nahor — Abraham’s brother. This implies she belongs to Abraham’s family in her own right (she would be the patriarch’s grand-niece) and not only through marriage. But there is another trace in Rebecca’s personality that ties her to Abraham even more closely.

Let’s go back to Abraham’s own story for a second.

Genesis 18 tells the story of Abraham and Sarah’s generous hospitality to three visitors who came to them by the oaks of Mamre. Seminomadic life would often bring people from different families and regions into contact with one another, Canaan being part of a natural land bridge between Asia and Africa and, consequently, a popular trade route. In the absence of a formal industry of hospitality, which would only develop later, people living in cities, villages, small towns, and even encampments had a social obligation to welcome strangers.

Let’s take a look at the biblical text itself:

The Lord appeared to Abraham near the great trees of Mamre while he was sitting at the entrance to his tent in the heat of the day. Abraham looked up and saw three men standing nearby. When he saw them, he hurried from the entrance of his tent to meet them and bowed low to the ground.

He said, “If I have found favor in your eyes, my lord, do not pass your servant by. Let a little water be brought, and then you may all wash your feet and rest under this tree. Let me get you something to eat, so you can be refreshed and then go on your way—now that you have come to your servant.”

“Very well,” they answered, “do as you say.”

So Abraham hurried into the tent to Sarah. “Quick,” he said, “get three seahs of the finest flour and knead it and bake some bread.”

Then he ran to the herd and selected a choice, tender calf and gave it to a servant, who hurried to prepare it. He then brought some curds and milk and the calf that had been prepared, and set these before them. While they ate, he stood near them under a tree.

“Where is your wife Sarah?” they asked him.

“There, in the tent,” he said.

Then one of them said, “I will surely return to you about this time next year, and Sarah your wife will have a son.”

Since Abraham addresses these three strangers in the singular (“My Lord”), and the text itself says “the Lord appeared to Abraham,” Christian tradition has read this passage as being a revelation of the mystery of the Holy Trinity. In fact, the famous Trinity Icon written by Andrei Rublev in the 15th century (surely the most famous of all Russian icons) reproduces this scene from Genesis, even including Abraham’s house in the back, an oak tree, and a dish containing the head of the calf.

But biblical hermeneutics and typology aside, there is a very simple, straightforward fact we need to focus on in this passage: were it not for their hospitality, Abraham and Sarah would have never had any children. It is precisely because they receive these strangers in their house that they also receive the blessing of having Isaac. In a nutshell, hospitality brings prosperity.

The same thing happens with Rebecca.

After Sarah died, Abraham sent his servant to his birthplace to find a wife for his son Isaac, who was already 37 years old. Abraham wanted to select a bride from his own family, rather than engage Isaac to a local Canaanite. To find the right wife for Isaac, Abraham’s servant came up with a test. As he stood at the central well in Abraham’s birthplace (Aram Naharaim) with his men and 10 camels laden with the very expensive gifts Abraham destined to the future wife of Isaac, he prayed to God:

And let it come to pass, that the damsel to whom I shall say, ‘Let down thy pitcher, I pray thee, that I may drink; and she shall say, Drink, and I will give thy camels drink also,’ let the same be she that thou hast appointed for thy servant Isaac; and thereby shall I know that thou hast shewed kindness unto my master (Genesis 24, 14).

As soon as he prayed, a young girl immediately came out and offered to draw water for him, his men, and his camels, until they were all sated.

That girl was Rebecca. It was precisely her hospitality that made her suitable to enter Abraham’s household and eventually become Jacob’s mother, just as Abraham and Sarah’s hospitality brought forth the blessing of having Isaac. Clearly, hospitality plays no small role in the Bible.

Tags:
BibleWomen
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  4. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of …
  8. Anna O'Neil
    Is your child being bad, or does he just feel unsafe?
  9. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  10. Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
    Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why July is dedicated to the Precious Blood of Jesus …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW