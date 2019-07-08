Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
News

Irish Catholic leader urges abstinence from alcohol and drugs

SYNOD2018
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Share
Print
John Burger | Jul 08, 2019

Archbishop Eamon Martin said it's time to "reignite a temperance movement" in Ireland.

With the abuse of drugs and alcohol causing increased violence in city streets and within families in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin urged a return to a movement encouraging abstinence from such substances.

Martin, archbishop of Armagh and Catholic Primate of All Ireland, said it is time for Irish society to “reignite a temperance movement” to address the “terrible impact” of alcohol and drugs.

The 19th century temperance movement in Ireland got its start when a Catholic priest, Theobald Mathew, established the Teetotal Abstinence Society. He persuaded thousands of people to sign “the pledge.” In 1898, James Cullen founded the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association in response to the fading influence of the original temperance pledge.

Archbishop Martin made his suggestion after celebrating a Mass remembering St. Oliver Plunkett. The martyr, who was once archbishop of Armagh, gave up alcohol after he became concerned about “the devastation it was causing to the priestly life of his clergy,” Martin said during an interview with the Irish Independent newspaper.

Martin expressed concern over the fallout from drugs on the “streets of all of our major towns and villages.”

He said that drugs and alcohol are factors in the “terrible amounts of domestic violence” in Irish society today.

“We see how addictions like this can devastate family life and social life,” he said at the event, which took place at St. Peter’s Church in Drogheda, County Louth.

The newspaper noted that there has been a spate of violent attacks in Drogheda recently. Martin said he had been speaking to local priests and community leaders who were “very concerned” about the violence and criminality and other anti-social behavior linked to drugs.

Priests and community leaders were “quietly working on the ground to do what they can to try and encourage people to stand up to this and to try to keep their streets peaceful.”

“There is no future in a life of crime associated with drugs,” he warned those involved in the drugs trade, as he appealed to them to stop “for their own good.”

“They get promised all sorts of things by their leaders … a fancy life, big cars and plenty of money,” but they were really “just dealing in death,” he said.

The Irish Post noted that recent research reveals that about one in five adults experience some form of harm because of someone else’s drinking.

 

Tags:
Addiction
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  4. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    This summer, try visiting the oldest Marian shrine in the United …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  8. Anna O'Neil
    Is your child being bad, or does he just feel unsafe?
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Daniel Esparza
    If religious orders were sandwiches
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW