More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Spirituality

Want more than secular mind-calming apps? Try Hallow

HALLOW
Hallow | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
Alicia Ambrosio | Jul 08, 2019

Young alumni from Notre Dame realized that in a hectic world, a modern tool can help us with an ancient prayer.

Once upon a time the work day ended at 5 p.m. and weekends were for personal time. Anyone in the workforce today quickly learns this is too often no longer the case.

But thankfully, there are apps and other tools to help restore a sense of balance to a work-heavy life. And one app offers a bit more than others. 

Hallow was created by a group of Catholic friends and Notre Dame alumni. The app is inspired by the secular meditation apps available on the market. Unlike those apps, Hallow goes beyond just helping users relax and be mindful. Hallow helps users have a daily conversation with God. 

Alessandro Di Santis, one of the of the group of friends behind Hallow, told Aleteia that when his seven-day work weeks at a major financial firm started weighing him down, he tried a secular meditation app called Headspace. 

“It was physiologically helpful,” he said. The sessions helped him relax and feel calm. But after a few weeks of using the app he started asking, “What do I do with that now?” 

Di Santis discovered many of his friends were struggling with the same issue. With those friends, he started exploring the ancient Catholic prayer practice of Lectio Divina –– slowly reading the Gospel and letting the words seep in and lead to a resolution to change. Inspired, the friends worked together to create an app that could guide them through daily sessions of Lectio Divina. 

The friends felt the app was responding to their own needs, so they decided to share it with other friends and relatives. They distributed that app to about 100 people and received overwhelmingly positive feedback. One friend even discerned a religious vocation thanks to daily Lectio Divina. 

In Spring of 2018 the friends “got serious” about their app — quitting jobs to dedicate themselves to full-time app development. In December of 2018, Hallow launched publicly and was downloaded 5,000 times in the first month.  

The public version of the app, which is available for iOS and Android, features guided Lectio Divina sessions using the Gospel of the day, guided meditations, and a guided Examen — a daily examination of your day and your self.

Users can pick from a five-, 10- or 15-minute prayer session. The app also includes a guided Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet.

For those who include journaling as part of their prayer, there is a daily Spiritual Writing session that starts like all the other meditative prayer sessions, but includes prompts to direct your journaling. For those who might be new to this style of meditative prayer, the app includes a series of TedTalk-style talks about meditative prayer in the Catholic tradition. 

Hallow is a paid app, but offers a 14-day free trial. Like other apps the experience is somewhat customizable: there are two narrators’ voices to choose from and background music can be customized. Users can also set up a daily prayer reminder. 

Hallow comes with a ringing endorsement from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, who says, “Hallow is an excellent resource for people searching for deeper spiritual lives, especially the younger generation of Catholics today. It helps make clear that a relationship with God is and can be extremely personal and can be a great source of peace, joy, and strength.”

Read more:
St. Francis de Sales: The primary difference between contemplation and meditation
Tags:
Social MediaSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  4. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  5. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  6. Daniel Esparza
    This summer, try visiting the oldest Marian shrine in the United …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  8. Anna O'Neil
    Is your child being bad, or does he just feel unsafe?
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to bring God’s blessing upon a country
  10. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  11. Daniel Esparza
    If religious orders were sandwiches
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW