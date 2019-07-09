6 Social media traps to avoid for the modern bride

Being a bride these days is an exciting but often daunting experience, with many demands and expectations to meet. As the celebrations become more elaborate, the organization of the Big Day takes precision planning, often requiring a team of bridesmaids with the skills of Buckingham Palace staffers! Thankfully social media is a great help when it comes to sharing information and seeking advice.

However, as with all types of communication, there’s a certain amount of etiquette that needs to be applied when using social media as a bride: gracefulness, gratitude, and consideration for others. So if you’re a bride, or you know a loved one who’s getting married, you might want to share with them these 6 social media traps to avoid for a perfect day …