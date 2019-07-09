6 Social media traps to avoid for the modern bride

A little social media etiquette will go a long way in ensuring a perfect day.
Click here to launch the slideshow
However, as with all types of communication, there’s a certain amount of etiquette that needs to be applied when using social media as a bride: gracefulness, gratitude, and consideration for others. So if you’re a bride, or you know a loved one who’s getting married, you might want to share with them these 6 social media traps to avoid for a perfect day …
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?