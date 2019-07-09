Teachers’ union endorses “right to abortion”

The NEA, the nation's largest labor union, is a major donor to federal candidates for office.
The statement, “New Business item 56,” reads as follows:
Through existing media channels, the NEA will honor the leadership of women, non-binary, and trans people, and other survivors who have come forward to publicly name their rapists and attackers in the growing, international, #MeToo movement.
Furthermore, the NEA will include an assertion of our defense of a person’s right to control their own body, especially for women, youth, and sexually marginalized people. The NEA vigorously opposes all attacks on the right to choose and stands on the fundamental right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.
The NEA has been an important player in national politics. According to influencewatch.org, the union has contributed $143.5 million to federal candidates and political action committees between 1990 through February 2019. The money used comes from member dues and “agency fees” paid by teachers.
While the NEA has the largest membership of any labor union in the United States, its numbers are declining. In 2007, on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of its founding, the teachers’ union reported a membership of 3.2 million people. In 2012, that number had decreased by .3%.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?