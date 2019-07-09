Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
This saint could rival Spider-Man

Felix of Nola
Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Jul 09, 2019

Many miraculous events are connected to St. Felix, patron saint of spiders.

Spider-Man is well known in popular culture for his extraordinary abilities that are linked to a radioactive spider-bite. He can climb walls, shoot webs and use his “spider sense” to get out of a bad situation.

One saint who could rival Spider-Man is St. Felix of Nola, commonly known as the patron saint of spiders.

He lived in the 3rd century and much of his life is steeped in legend.

According to the Golden Legend, St. Felix had a strong faith in God that protected him from some sticky situations. For example, “Whenever Felix was led before an idol to force him to sacrifice to it, he blew on it and it fell to pieces.”

Furthermore, his pagan enemies often fled in the sight of Felix as his presence brought them physical pain.

Some pagans came to seize Felix but were stricken with intolerable pain in their hands. They howled with the pain, and Felix said to them: “Say ‘Christ is God’ and the pain will leave you.” They said the words and were cured.

Felix could also sneak by undetected because of a few “spider friends.”

One day when he was preaching and his persecutors were looking for him, he slipped through a narrow opening in the wall of a ruined house and hid there. In a trice, by God’s command, spiders spun a web across the space. The pursuers, seeing the web, thought that no one could have gone through the opening, and went on their way.

With all of this in mind, the faith of St. Felix could certainly rival the radioactive abilities of Spider-Man, who at times is more reliant on his special suit than anything else.

If you ever find yourself in a tough spot, pray to St. Felix!

J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
