J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
These scientists say planting trees could reverse climate change

PLANTING
Syda Productions | Shutterstock
Share
Print
John Burger | Jul 09, 2019

Study calculates which countries could help the most by planting trees, and where.

In the 1960s, the United States and the Soviet Union were in both a “Cold War” and a “Space Race.” America won in both categories, landing a man on the moon and witnessing the dissolution of the nuclear-armed USSR.

Today, Russia and the US have an opportunity to ramp up a new kind of “cold war,” against a common enemy—”global warming”—and race to use up their open space to help reverse climate change.

The “space” in this case is the land area in each country where new trees could be planted.

A study from Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that adding an additional 3.8 million square miles of forestland could limit climate change to 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit by 2050, LiveScience reported. Researchers found that Earth has nearly 3.5 million square miles of area where new trees could be planted. “Doing so could cut carbon—a part of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide—in the atmosphere by nearly 25%, bringing it down to levels not seen for nearly 100 years,” said the website.

And who has the most available space? The two former rivals in the Cold War: Russia with 583,000 square miles, and the United States with 397,700 square miles. Following them on the list are Canada (302,700), Australia (223,900), Brazil (191,900), and China (155,200).

“Once these trees have matured, they could store 225 billion tons of carbon, or about two-thirds of the 330 billion tons of carbon that humans have released into the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution began,” said LiveScience.

The study shows where exactly the trees could be planted.

