Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Inspiring Stories

An American soldier and French woman who fell in love during WWII reunite after 75 years

LOVE STORY
Inside Edition | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
Dolors Massot | Jul 10, 2019

The two have never forgotten each other.

During World War II, an American soldier named K.T. (Kara Troy) Robbins was sent to Europe with other troops in the spring of 1944. He was among the soldiers who landed in Normandy on D-Day, an offensive that was a turning point in the war and played a decisive role in defeating Hitler and his Nazi forces.

While in France, Robbins and his regiment were stationed in Briey, in eastern France. It was there he met an 18-year-old French woman who lived in a town there, near the border with Germany. Her name was Jeannine Ganaye.

They fell in love, but their blissful time together was short; Robbins (who was 24 at the time) was sent to the Eastern front and after two months there, he went home to the USA. He didn’t make it back to France to find Jeannine; instead, he ended up marrying an American. Still, though, he kept a photo of Jeannine.

This year, Robbins—now in his 90s—participated in the 75th Anniversary of D-Day commemorations in France. He was carrying with him the photo of Jeannine that he’d kept all those years. A French television station featured him in a documentary about the event, and when the journalists heard the story of Robbins’ fleeting wartime relationship with Jeannine, they decided to track her down. They discovered that, against the odds, Jeannine (now with the last name Pierson) was still alive.

The French documentary team invited Robbins to go with them to Normandy, and he said he’d be happy to be able to meet Jeannine’s family, supposing Jeannine herself to be already deceased. Instead, he was treated to a teary reunion with the now 92-year-old Janine, who remembered Robbins as if she had seen him the day before. They were both deeply moved. “I always thought you’d come back,” she explained.

Jeannine and Robbins spent a few hours in conversation, bringing each other up to date on what had happened in their lives over the past 75 years. They had both married someone else, and now were both widowed. Neither had forgotten the other throughout those seven and a half decades.

When they had met, Robbins only spoke English and Jeannine only spoke French, but she, in the hopes of reuniting someday with her American love, had learned some basic English. It was enough for her to understand what Robbins meant when, during their reunion, he said, “I always loved you. You never got out of my heart.” Jeannine replied in French, “He says he loves me. I understood that much.”

Their reunion was brief, and Robbins had to go back to the United States, but this time at their departure they kissed and hugged repeatedly, and Robbins looked at her as if he wanted to take her back with him. “Jeannine, I love you girl,” he said to her, assuring her that he hoped to return. Here’s a video from Inside Edition with footage of the reunion:

Human love at its best is a reflection of God’s never-ending love. When we see the power of a love that has lasted for three quarters of a century, it calls to mind the words of the Song of Songs (8:6-7): “Set me as a seal upon your heart, as a seal upon your arm; for Love is strong as Death, longing is fierce as Sheol. Its arrows are arrows of fire, flames of the divine. Deep waters cannot quench love, nor rivers sweep it away.”

Read more:
Moving reunion: Holocaust survivor meets his nephew for the first time (VIDEO)
Tags:
InspirationRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    This summer, try visiting the oldest Marian shrine in the United …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  9. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  10. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  11. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW