Having computer problems? Pray these prayers for peace and a speedy resolution

Technology, as great as it is, will never be perfect. There will always be problems and often these issues can wreak havoc in our lives.

It’s difficult to endure various types of computer problems, especially when it appears like nothing else can be done. However, with a firm trust in God, our soul can be set at ease.

Below are a few prayers that can be helpful during such a difficult time. The first one is from St. Teresa of Avila, and is focused on calming the nerves that may be frazzled by the experience.

Let nothing disturb you,

Let nothing frighten you,

All things are passing away:

God never changes.

Patience obtains all things

Whoever has God lacks nothing;

God alone suffices.

The second one is written by Bishop Emeritus Richard J. Sklba of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and is one he composed specifically for such a situation. Below is an excerpt, with the full prayer available on the Archdiocese of Milwaukee website.