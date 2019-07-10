Having computer problems? Pray these prayers for peace and a speedy resolution

Whatever computer issue you are having, surrender yourself to God with these prayers.
It’s difficult to endure various types of computer problems, especially when it appears like nothing else can be done. However, with a firm trust in God, our soul can be set at ease.
Below are a few prayers that can be helpful during such a difficult time. The first one is from St. Teresa of Avila, and is focused on calming the nerves that may be frazzled by the experience.
Let nothing disturb you,
Let nothing frighten you,
All things are passing away:
God never changes.
Patience obtains all things
Whoever has God lacks nothing;
God alone suffices.
The second one is written by Bishop Emeritus Richard J. Sklba of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and is one he composed specifically for such a situation. Below is an excerpt, with the full prayer available on the Archdiocese of Milwaukee website.
Bless again this day the mysterious computer
which awaits your power and my human effort.
Grant wisdom, knowledge and a clear memory to my mind
as I sit before this new creature of your infinite power.
Bless my heart with endless patience whenever needed.
Guide my hands that I may be your faithful servant in every key I press.
Enable my limited efforts to bring glory to your Name
and blessings to your people everywhere.
Delete me not from your Kingdom
and save me from all fear and from all error of sin and ignorance.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?