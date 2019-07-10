Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Spirituality

Having computer problems? Pray these prayers for peace and a speedy resolution

COMPUTER
Pressmaster | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 10, 2019

Whatever computer issue you are having, surrender yourself to God with these prayers.

Technology, as great as it is, will never be perfect. There will always be problems and often these issues can wreak havoc in our lives.

It’s difficult to endure various types of computer problems, especially when it appears like nothing else can be done. However, with a firm trust in God, our soul can be set at ease.

Below are a few prayers that can be helpful during such a difficult time. The first one is from St. Teresa of Avila, and is focused on calming the nerves that may be frazzled by the experience.

Let nothing disturb you,
Let nothing frighten you,
All things are passing away:
God never changes.
Patience obtains all things
Whoever has God lacks nothing;
God alone suffices.

The second one is written by Bishop Emeritus Richard J. Sklba of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and is one he composed specifically for such a situation. Below is an excerpt, with the full prayer available on the Archdiocese of Milwaukee website.

Bless again this day the mysterious computer
which awaits your power and my human effort.
Grant wisdom, knowledge and a clear memory to my mind
as I sit before this new creature of your infinite power.
Bless my heart with endless patience whenever needed.
Guide my hands that I may be your faithful servant in every key I press.
Enable my limited efforts to bring glory to your Name
and blessings to your people everywhere.
Delete me not from your Kingdom
and save me from all fear and from all error of sin and ignorance.

Read more:
Why is St. Isidore of Seville patron saint of the internet?
Read more:
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    This summer, try visiting the oldest Marian shrine in the United …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  9. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  10. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  11. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW