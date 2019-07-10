Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Spirituality

Is there a patron saint for video gamers?

PLAYING VIDEO GAMES
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 10, 2019

There are a couple of options, with one future saint who regularly played video games.

For some young people, saints can appear old fashioned and seem not have any connection to their modern interests. While there are plenty of saints for various adult professions, there don’t seem to be any saints for those children who love things like video games.

However, there are at least two saints who can be presented to children who are avid video gamers.

The first one is St. Aloysius Gonzaga, a Jesuit saint who lived during the 16th century. He is generally regarded as the patron saint of young people, as he died at the age of 23.

ALOYSIUS GONZAGA
Public Domain

There is a popular story from his life that connects him to gamers.

One day St. Aloysius was playing chess with a few seminarians. Someone asked, “What would you do if you knew you had only one hour to live?”

While some said go to confession or receive Holy Communion, St. Aloysius reportedly said that since his superiors gave him permission to play chess, and he had no other pressing duties, he would finish the game as he believed it was God’s will at that moment.

Another (future) saint is Venerable Carlo Acutis. He was an Italian boy who died on October 12, 2006, at age 15, of leukemia. He was a “computer geek” and started a project to catalogue all the Eucharistic miracles of the world.

ACUTIS
Carloacutis.com

His mother told CNS, “Carlo led a normal life: He went to school, he played sports, he played video games, although usually just one hour a week because he understood that one could be enslaved by video games.”

If there is to be any patron saint for video gamers, it should be Carlo Acutis once he is officially canonized. He is the perfect saint for the average child or teenager in today’s culture and is a wonderful example of ordinary holiness.

For all those video gamers out there, invoke St. Aloysius Gonzaga and Ven. Carlo Acutis to help keep you focused on God while you have fun and not enslaved by technology.

Read more:
Whether it was fishing, playing video games, or skiing, these saints knew how to have fun!
Read more:
The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis says he was her little savior
Tags:
SaintsYouth
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    This summer, try visiting the oldest Marian shrine in the United …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  9. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  10. Nicholas Senz
    The only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence
  11. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Could this be the reason God sometimes allows our wounds to stay …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW