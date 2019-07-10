This new musical depicts an Austrian priest’s ministry in China

The show was produced by the Society of the Divine Word, the same order to which St. Freinademetz belonged.
St. Frienademetz taught that “love is the only language that everyone understands,” and it seems fitting that his life would be put to music, an equally universal language that can unite cultures under a single melody.
The two-hour show is sung in Cantonese with English subtitles, but UCA News reports that it has been translated into 20 different languages, in a sign respect for the polyglot saint. On the YouTube channel, you can find other translations, such as Japanese, Korean and German.
The show was produced by Father Tan Leitao, a fellow missionary of the Society of the Divine Word, the largest Roman Catholic order that focuses on missionary work. Earlier this year, at the 2019 Alaska International Film Awards, the musical won a Denali Award, and it was awarded an honorable mention in the 2019 Gabriel Awards (CPA).
St. Frienademetz traveled to China in 1879 with his friend Johann Baptist von Anzer. The saint established a chapel on the island of Yim Tin Tsai, where he learned the Cantonese and Hakka dialects and began to dress as a native Chinese. For nearly 30 years he was an active and effective evangelist, until his work with the sick during an outbreak of typhus saw the saint stricken with the illness that claimed his life.
Watch the full length musical below:
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?