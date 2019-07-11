6 Podcasts for literature lovers

Book lovers and avid readers know that you can never get enough of a good story. But with crazy schedules and countless responsibilities, finding time to read a new novel or delve deeper into a literary classic isn’t always easy, so check out one of these bookish podcasts to fuel your love of reading throughout the day!

Fountains of Carrots

Bloggers Christy Isinger and Haley Stewart talk about “faith, books, culture and whatever strikes their fancy” on the Fountains of Carrots Podcast. On this podcast you’ll find interviews with many big names in the Catholic world as well as educated, passionate, and faith-centered discussions of literature and culture.

Tea with Tolkien

Tolkien fans will love this podcast. Join Kaitlyn Facista as she invites listeners to “grow together in Hobbitness and Holiness.” In short, easy-to-listen-to episodes, Kaitlyn speaks about Tolkien’s life and work from a Catholic perspective, as well as other literary and lifestyle topics that would make Tolkien himself proud.

Speaking with Joy

Joy Clarkson, daughter of author and speaker Sally Clarkson, hosts this delightful podcast in which she explores three pieces of art (visual, literary, and musical) centered around a theme. Joy, a doctoral candidate at the University of St. Andrews shares her thoughtful and educated insights that help you look at art and the world in a new light.

Read Aloud Revival

The Read Aloud Revival “helps parents, homeschoolers, and teachers make meaningful and lasting connections with kids through books.” Hosted by best-selling author Sarah Mackenzie, this podcast offers interviews with authors, practical tips, and helpful book lists that will foster a love of reading within your home and family.

What Should I Read Next?

This podcast solves the eternal question for many readers: “What should I read next?” Each week author, blogger, and renowned literature lover Anne Bogel interviews famous readers about books they love (and books they don’t) and offers recommendations for what you should read next. Anne is delightful and enjoyable to listen to, and you’ll rush to add many of her suggestions to your TBR list.

Levar Burton Reads

Do you remember that show Reading Rainbow? Do you ever wish there was a show like that for adults? Well, you’re in luck. Levar Burton, actor and former host of the show Reading Rainbow, hosts this wonderful, story-filled podcast. Each week Levar handpicks stories by authors from around the world and delivers them to listeners. His narration is beautiful and his love of books is evident and infectious.

