Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Culture

Archaeologists discover biblical town where David found shelter before he was king

Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 11, 2019

The archaeological evidence supports the biblical records of a great fire in Ziklag.

A joint operation led by archaeologists from the US and Australia has identified what is believed to be the site of Ziklag, where David and his men were given shelter from the forces of Saul in 1 Samuel 30. According to the Times of Israel, the discovery comes after four years of excavation at a site known as Khirbet a-Ra‘i, in the Judaean foothills.

A press release from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the Israel Antiquities Authority reported the discovery of an ancient Philistine settlement, dating back to the 12-11th centuries BC, with a rural settlement built on top of its ruin. This is in keeping with the biblical narratives, which this new evidence supports.

According to the Hebrew biblical accounts, David spent over a year at Ziklag prior to becoming king. In those times retaliating forces burned Ziklag to the ground and made off with the women and children of the Israelite forces. The archaeological evidence not only shows Philistine buildings and the presumed later Israelite camp, but they also indicate that a devastating fire took place in between the two settlements.

The search for the city of Ziklag has been on for decades, and many archaeologists have thought they were close before. These previous sites, however, were unable to reconcile the biblical accounts with archaeological evidence. Now, according to the archaeologists who led the excavation of Khirbet a-Ra’i, this site has all the required qualifications.

The Times of Israel describes some of the artifacts that indicated the existence of a Philistine-era settlement at the site. The reported findings include:

“massive stone structures and typical Philistine cultural artifacts, including stylized pottery in foundation deposits — good luck offerings laid beneath a building’s flooring … along with stone and metal tools …”

To date, archaeologists at Khirbet a-Ra’i have unearthed more than 100 examples of pottery vessels — used for oil, wine, and more — in a style concurrent with the style of the ancient Philistines. Only time will tell what further artifacts may be found to link the site to David and the narrative of the Hebrew Bible.

 

Tags:
ArchaeologyBibleHistoryScience
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  3. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The secret to a successful day, according to Fulton Sheen
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    This summer, try visiting the oldest Marian shrine in the United …
  9. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  10. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  11. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW