Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Spirituality

This prayer from Cardinal Newman will keep your day peaceful even in adversity

WOMAN THANKING
Goncharov Artem | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 11, 2019

It is a beautiful way to unite your heart with Christ's, especially after Communion.

This prayer from John Henry Newman, to be canonized October 13, recognizes Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist. It requests such unity with Our Lord that no events of the day would have power to “ruffle” the heart.

Most Sacred, most loving Heart of Jesus, you are concealed in the Holy Eucharist, and you beat for us still.
Now, as then, you say: “With desire I have desired.”
I worship you with all my best love and awe, with fervent affection, with my most subdued, most resolved will.
For a while you take up your abode within me.
O make my heart beat with your Heart!
Purify it of all that is earthly, all that is proud and sensual, of all perversity, of all disorder, of all deadness.
So fill it with you, that neither the events of the day, nor the circumstances of the time, may have power to ruffle it, but that in your love and your fear, my heart may have peace.
Amen.

This prayer and others dedicated to the Sacred Heart can be found in the beautiful leather-bound Sacred Heart of Jesus Prayer Book.

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  3. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The secret to a successful day, according to Fulton Sheen
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Daniel Esparza
    This summer, try visiting the oldest Marian shrine in the United …
  9. Cerith Gardiner
    7 out of 10 children from this family joined the Dominican Order
  10. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
  11. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW