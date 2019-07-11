This prayer from Cardinal Newman will keep your day peaceful even in adversity

It is a beautiful way to unite your heart with Christ's, especially after Communion.
Most Sacred, most loving Heart of Jesus, you are concealed in the Holy Eucharist, and you beat for us still.
Now, as then, you say: “With desire I have desired.”
I worship you with all my best love and awe, with fervent affection, with my most subdued, most resolved will.
For a while you take up your abode within me.
O make my heart beat with your Heart!
Purify it of all that is earthly, all that is proud and sensual, of all perversity, of all disorder, of all deadness.
So fill it with you, that neither the events of the day, nor the circumstances of the time, may have power to ruffle it, but that in your love and your fear, my heart may have peace.
Amen.
This prayer and others dedicated to the Sacred Heart can be found in the beautiful leather-bound Sacred Heart of Jesus Prayer Book.
