Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Church

Martyrs of the secrecy of Confession: How many beatings would he take?

Fernando Olmeda Reguera
Public Domain US
Share
Print
Larry Peterson | Jul 12, 2019

Blessed Fernando Olmeda Reguera wasn't about to betray his priesthood. He is one of the many victim priests of the Spanish Civil War.

The sacramental seal is inviolable; therefore, it is a crime for a confessor in any way to betray a penitent by word or in any other manner or for any reason.”  CCC 2490

On July 1, the Vatican issued a document about the “absolute inviolability” of the seal of confession, which mandates priests to keep everything about sacramental confession a complete secret, up to the point of shedding their blood before revealing anything.

Read more:
No human power has any jurisdiction over secrecy of confession, pope affirms

Aleteia is offering you short biographies of some of the many priests who have died rather than violate the seal.

Part 6: Meet Blessed Fernando Olmeda Reguera

Part 1: Martyrs of the secrecy of Confession: The general wanted to know if they’d plotted against him

Part 2: Martyrs of the secrecy of Confession: What had the prisoners revealed?

Part 3: Martyrs of the secrecy of Confession: Is my wife being unfaithful?

Part 4: Martyrs of the secrecy of Confession: Would one priest betray another?

Part 5: Martyrs of the secrecy of Confession: His high-profile penitent caught the authorities’ eye

Fernando Olmeda Reguera was born in Santiago de Compostela in northwestern Spain on January 10, 1873. Following his religious calling, he joined the Capuchin Order of Friars Minor and was ordained to the priesthood on July 31, 1904. 

When the Spanish Civil War began on July 17, 1936, Father Olmeda was serving as the provincial secretary for the Capuchin Order. Like many priests and religious, he was forced to go into hiding. He moved among the homes of different friends and tried his best to stay “under the radar.” He also carried on his priestly ministry as discreetly as possible. However, he was seen and apprehended during the first week of August 1936, when the Civil War was three weeks old.

He adamantly refused to reveal the confessions and was severely beaten again. They gave him some time and asked him again to cooperate. He refused and was beaten, again.

Father Olmeda was taken to an old fortress outside of Madrid. The jail cells at the fort were quickly being filled with Catholic religious and laypersons. Father Olmeda’s initial admission to the jail included a severe beating from the soldiers. It would not be his last.

Father was given permission to hear the confessions of the other prisoners, especially the ones who were about to be executed. He gladly offered the prisoners the Sacrament.

Since Father Olmeda was 63 years old, many of the others imprisoned with him were much younger. So, besides being a priest, he represented a paternal quality that proved to be of extra comfort to the doomed prisoners. It may have been a small blessing, but it was something.

Father Olmeda quickly discovered that his captors wanted much more from him. He was brought into the commander’s office and told he would have to write down all that he had heard in the confessions. He was told his only other option was death.

He adamantly refused and was severely beaten again. They gave him some time and asked him again to cooperate. He refused and was beaten, again.

They finally realized that Father Fernando Olmeda Reguera would never break his vow to protect the Seal of Confession. He would be of no more use to them.

A makeshift populist tribunal condemned Father to death. His crime—”not revealing the secrets other prisoners had told him in confession.”

Read more:
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?

He was taken outside the fort and executed by firing squad. The date was August 12, 1936. 

Father Fernando was beatified by Pope Francis in Tarragona on October 13, 2013.  His remains are entombed in the Basilica of Jesus of Medinaceli in Madrid.

Blessed Fernando Olmeda Reguera, please pray for us.

Read more:
California bill that would violate seal of confession withdrawn from consideration

“Confession is the soul’s bath.” ~Padre Pio

Tags:
ConfessionMartyrsMartyrs of the Seal of ConfessionSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  3. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The secret to a successful day, according to Fulton Sheen
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Which religious order fits your personality?
  11. Aleteia
    The 100-year-old Franciscan who knew 6 saints in person
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW