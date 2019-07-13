Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Art & Culture

New app brings an endless stream of Catholic music right to your phone

Great Catholic Music
Share
Print
J-P Mauro

Immerse yourself in Catholic music by Catholic artists, 24 hours a day!

Faith-based music is really coming into its own in the 21st century, as it has found a stable, growing audience. In fact, the demand for good Christian music has risen so high that one of the biggest radio stations in New York, WPLJ, was recently sold to a Christian broadcasting company.

The surge in popularity is due, in large part, to the efforts of Christian artists to broaden their sound to the secular, while maintaining their spiritual themes, as well as the works of crossover secular artists. The result has been an ever-growing catalogue of Christian music with hooks as catchy as its secular counterparts, which in turn draws listeners who enjoy spiritual elements.

Read more:
6 Crossover artists with a subtle Christian message

It’s more common than ever to hear Christian songs on the radio, but while the new popular styles have helped to expand their fan base, there’s nothing like real sacred music, music composed expressly for use in the liturgy or prayer. Sacred music is the basis of all of Western music, and its composers are responsible for developing the written musical language we use today.

Now, a new app, Great Catholic Music, will give listeners access to wonderful sacred music, 24 hours a day! Great Catholic Music is a streaming service that echoes the sentiment of St. Augustine when he said, “He who sings prays twice.”

On its website, app producers describe some of the fantastic music they provide:

From the meditative chant of cloistered Benedictine monks to the traditional hymns of Sunday Mass like “How Great Thou Art,” to the contemporary Catholic songs of Matt Maher and Audrey Assad, we have the music to bring you peace, lift your spirits and transform your soul.

The Great Catholic Music app works like a radio station; rather than giving listeners access to their vast library, they offer a simple stream. This means everyone in the world who listens to Great Catholic Music is listening to the same song, is present for the same prayer, united under one melody, and gathered in Christ’s name.

As they boast on their homepage, no other music streaming service is completely dedicated to the sounds of the Catholic faith by Catholic artists. They have taken on the mission to bring listeners closer to God and experience the melodies, songs, chant, and hymns of the Universal Church like they never have before.

Great Catholic Music is free to download on Apple or Android or it can be streamed through their website here.

Tags:
CatholicChristian Music
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    The secret to a successful day, according to Fulton Sheen
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Dolors Massot
    An American soldier and French woman who fell in love during WWII …
  10. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  11. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW