Pray this prayer if you wish you loved God more

My Lord, I believe, and know, and feel that you are the Supreme Good. I believe that, beautiful as is your creation, it is of no account, compared with you.

And therefore, since I perceive you to be so beautiful, I love you, and desire to love you more and more.

My God, you know how little I love you.

I would not love you at all, except for your grace.

Keep my whole being fixed on you.

Let me never lose sight of you; and let my love for you grow more and more every day.