Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Spirituality

Pray this prayer if you wish you loved God more

Joshua Earl | Pexels CCO
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 13, 2019

John Henry Newman leads us to increase our love by seeing His beauty.

Here is a prayer from John Henry Newman, to be canonized later this year, to increase our love for God.

My Lord, I believe, and know, and feel that you are the Supreme Good. I believe that, beautiful as is your creation, it is of no account, compared with you.

And therefore, since I perceive you to be so beautiful, I love you, and desire to love you more and more.

My God, you know how little I love you.

I would not love you at all, except for your grace.

Keep my whole being fixed on you.

Let me never lose sight of you; and let my love for you grow more and more every day.

Read more:
Pope Francis says mothers who regret abortions should talk to babies in heaven
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    The secret to a successful day, according to Fulton Sheen
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Dolors Massot
    An American soldier and French woman who fell in love during WWII …
  10. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  11. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW