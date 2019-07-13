Pray this prayer if you wish you loved God more

John Henry Newman leads us to increase our love by seeing His beauty.
My Lord, I believe, and know, and feel that you are the Supreme Good. I believe that, beautiful as is your creation, it is of no account, compared with you.
And therefore, since I perceive you to be so beautiful, I love you, and desire to love you more and more.
My God, you know how little I love you.
I would not love you at all, except for your grace.
Keep my whole being fixed on you.
Let me never lose sight of you; and let my love for you grow more and more every day.
