Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
News

Atlanta church leads action on Pope Francis’ environmental edict

Saint John NEAUMANN Catholic Church
St. John Neumann, Lilburn, GA | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Jul 14, 2019

The pope's call to protect the environment, Laudato Si', has touched Protestants as well as Catholics.

When Pope Francis released his 2015 encyclical, Laudato Si’, it came with a call for the people of the world to take “swift and unified global action.” Now, after four years, the pontiff is seeing results and one Atlanta church is being praised for leading the effort.

When Susan Varlamoff, a retired director of UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Environmental Sciences and parishioner at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lilburn, first learned about Laudato Si‘, she was excited, to say the least. Pope Francis wrote of the dangers of air and water pollution, the disappearance of wildlife, and climate change; all the while urging everyone, Catholics or not, to take part in the dialogue.

Varlamoff drew upon her extensive knowledge of environmental science and, with a little help from her colleagues at UGA, she wrote up a Laudato Si’ action plan for the Archdiocese of Atlanta. This response to the pope’s call to action offers suggestions to parishes and parishioners in order to make their operation and daily lives more eco-friendly.

Speaking to Wabe.org about the action plan, Varlamoff proudly said:

“The pope came out with his message. We responded.” She added, “Through the power of the pulpit, the pastor speaking to their people, we feel we can create tremendous momentum.”

St. John Neumann Church has since ceased the use of Styrofoam cups, they have been through an energy audit, and they have even switched all their lights to LEDs, which is expected to save them thousands of dollars as well as energy. Their pastor regularly reminds the congregation of the action plan, which has in turn drawn crowds to help out on weekend gardening endeavors on church grounds.

Today, the Archdiocese of Atlanta is recognized as leading the response to Laudato Si’, but there are other dioceses who are making an effort to do their part. Wabe.org recognizes several such dioceses:

The Diocese of Stockton has long focused on environmental justice, and the Archdiocese of Cincinnati has a climate change task force. The Catholic bishops of California released a pastoral statement on the fourth anniversary of Laudato Si, calling on Catholic institutions, public officials and business leaders, among others, to take action on climate change and other environmental issues.

The influence of Laudato Si’ is slowly spreading through the Catholic faith, but it has not stopped there. Pope Francis’ words have inspired Protestants as well.

In Georgia, the Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley calls the encyclical “profound,” and describes it as “a guiding light.” He went on to praise the effort as a fight removed all other social justice movements, as protecting the Earth is an idea that people from all backgrounds can unite around.

Marisa Vertrees, organizing director of the Global Catholic Climate Movement, reminded Wabe that, “overall, the U.S. church still has a long way to go.” She said that the majority of Catholics have left Laudato Si’ unread and many of the Church’s extensive property holdings have yet to come around to the changes.

With nearly 70.5 million Catholics in America, we have a great capacity to enact social and ecological policy change. Kat Doyle, director of Justice and Peace Ministries at the archdiocese of Atlanta, noted:

“1.2 million Catholics in North Georgia,” she says. “Just think if every one of those 1.2 million Catholics just quit using bottled water one day.”

However, Doyle reminds readers that these initiatives are taken on the part of individual churches, based on budgets from the collection plate and not grants from the Vatican. With little funding and few volunteers, it is likely that this movement will continue to grow at a slow pace.

Tags:
AmericaChurchCommunityEnvironmentPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  4. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    The secret to a successful day, according to Fulton Sheen
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Miracles of healing continue to happen at this Marian shrine in …
  8. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  9. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
  10. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  11. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW