Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
News

HHS reminds hospitals of obligation to treat infants “born-alive” after abortion 

WORLD'S SMALLEST BABY BOY
AFP | Keio University Hospital
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Jul 15, 2019

Agency outlines the rights of premature babies and abortion survivors to same medical care available to everyone.

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency has reissued a memorandum reminding hospitals of their obligation to treat all infants “born alive,” including those who have survived abortions.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services first issued the memorandum in 2005, following the passage of the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act of 2002. The memorandum serves as a reminder to hospitals of their obligation to provide emergency medical treatment to every infant “at any stage of development.” 

Read more:
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy

Under the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act, an infant is defined as an “individual” and is entitled to protection of “individual[s]” under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), which requires emergency departments to provide medical treatment to any individual who comes to the hospital suffering from an emergency medical condition.

Under the legislation, to be “born alive” refers to a human being that has been expelled or extracted:

from his or her mother … at any stage of development, who after such expulsion or extraction breathes or has a beating heart, pulsation of the umbilical cord, or definite movement of voluntary muscles, regardless of whether the expulsion or extraction occurs as a result of natural or induced labor, cesarean section or induced abortion.

Earlier this year, following the uproar that ensued after Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran said in a committee hearing that a bill she was sponsoring would allow abortion when a woman was showing signs of labor, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) sponsored a bill that would have threatened doctors who fail to treat survivors of abortion with prison time.  

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which did not get the 60 votes it needed to move forward, would have required that doctors faced with a baby born alive after a failed attempt at abortion ensure that the baby “is immediately transported and admitted to a hospital.” Doctors who failed to comply would face a fine and up to five years in prison.

Tags:
AbortionPro-life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    He was an opium addict who couldn’t receive the sacraments. …
  11. Cerith Gardiner
    Coffee shop hiring people with Down syndrome is fast becoming a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW