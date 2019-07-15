Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
This simple prayer of St. Teresa of Avila can calm your nerves when you’re afraid or anxious
Philip Kosloski
This Eucharistic host was filmed bleeding and pulsating like a heart on fire
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Spirituality

How a healthy appreciation of nature can lead us to God

Pexels
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 15, 2019

St. Bonaventure believed that the world around us could help us draw closer to God.

Even though we pass by nature and the natural world constantly, we don’t always stop to appreciate its beauty or the presence of God within it.

St. Bonaventure writes in The Journey of the Mind into God, “as far as the mirror of sensible things is concerned, we contemplate God not only through them, but also in them, in as far as God is in them through his essence, power, and presence—and this way of reflecting is higher than the previous one. For this reason contemplation of this sort comes second, as the second step of contemplation, by which we ought to be led to the contemplation of God in all those creatures that enter into our mind through the bodily senses.”

The Franciscan saint follows in the footsteps of St. Francis by recognizing the presence of God in nature and how the created world inevitably leads us back to the one who created it.

He continues, “we can conclude that all creatures in this world of sensible realities lead the spirit of the contemplative and wise person to the eternal God. Indeed, creatures are shadows, echoes, and pictures of that first, most powerful, most wise and best Principle, of that eternal source, light, and fullness; of that efficient, prototypical and ordering Art. They are vestiges, images, and spectacles offered to us so that we could contemplate God.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church echoes these thoughts, explaining, “The beauty of creation reflects the infinite beauty of the Creator and ought to inspire the respect and submission of man’s intellect and will.”

This is something Pope Francis has emphasized in his encyclical Laudato si’, urging Christians everywhere to take care of creation as a faithful stewards, seeing within it the beauty of God.

Read more:
What does Laudato Si’ look like in action?

Above all, it’s important to see creation not as a thing to “master” but as a gift from God for our well-being. When we are able to appreciate nature and see in it the presence of God, our soul is led to praise God and we are more willing to protect it from devastation.

Nature has the mark of the Creator stamped within it. It’s up to us to stop and see it within God’s marvelous plan for humanity.

Read more:
Surprised by nature: Seeing God’s glory in His creatures
Tags:
NatureSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. J-P Mauro
    World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy …
  3. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Surround yourself with St. Michael’s protection while you …
  5. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  6. John Martignoni
    Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of …
  7. Matthew Green
    Doctors told her 10 times to abort her baby, but she …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  9. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  10. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    He was an opium addict who couldn’t receive the sacraments. …
  11. Cerith Gardiner
    Coffee shop hiring people with Down syndrome is fast becoming a …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Cerith Gardiner
12 Benefits of being mom to a large family
Monika Burczaniuk
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest
John Martignoni
Why Do Catholics Confess Their Sins to a Priest instead of Directly to God?
Dominika Cicha and Marzena Devoud
Separated at birth, twin sisters end up in the same convent!
Zelda Caldwell
5 Gorgeous holy places dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW